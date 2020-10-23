Zumtobel delivers the perfect solution for Forth Valley College

Forth Valley College’s new £78 million Falkirk Campus has just opened its doors to students for the first time, with a little help from Zumtobel’s SLOTLIGHT infinity slim and LITECOM app-based lighting management system. Zumtobel were introduced to the project by the AECOM design team and worked closely with them throughout the entire construction. In addition to meeting the very specific glare and lux requirements, Zumtobel ensured the new lighting installation integrated seamlessly with the surrounding architecture.

One of the largest publicly funded building projects in Scotland, the new Falkirk campus, will serve as Forth Valley’s headquarters and completes the college’s ambitious estates programme. The unique state-of-the-art facilities include, world class laboratories, a process training rig, transmission training centre, distillation plant, virtual control room, mini-rig, biotechnology centre, construction workshops, sports centre and front of house training salons for hairdressing and beauty. The progressive approach to learning and teaching in the campus is enhanced by cutting edge classrooms, flexible spaces across the campus and highly advanced technology throughout. Other facilities include a first class learning resource centre and food outlets, in addition to conferencing and sports facilities.

Measuring just 45mm in depth, SLOTLIGHT infinity slim illuminates the corridors, atriums, classrooms and break out spaces throughout the Falkirk campus providing the ultimate design flexibility. By using the common aesthetics and component it has ensured ease of any future maintenance. With an opal optic and a continuous diffuser roll that can be supplied in various lengths of up to 50 metres, it is a seamless, continuous-row system without any shadows. Prefabricated frames ensure a uniform appearance, whilst the separation of luminaire body and frame also allows the integration of the continuous-row system into suspended ceilings to produce a consistent light line.

Zumtobel’s LITECOM system controls all of the luminaires and is a pioneering and innovative open lighting management system that combines intuitive control via apps with easy installation and operation using an individual controller. LITECOM allows easy configuration, intuitive user guidance and maximum flexibility, which is made possible thanks to the synthesis of controller, touch panel and software within one system. This allows for the implementation, control and monitoring of individual lighting solutions that fully correspond to the specific requirements of a project if required, additional functions can be programmed and integrated. LITECOM reduces complexity and can easily be controlled in an uncomplicated manner via any PC, smart phone or tablet using web technology. The flexibility and adaptability of the control system also enhanced energy savings via daylight harvesting.

Zumtobel and AECOM formed a great partnership during the project with both companies able to provide clear and concise support that facilitated the stunning installation. Thomas Rodger, Associate Director, Building Engineering at AECOM commented “The Zumtobel team were fantastic to work with on the project and they brought to the project a truly proactive and collaborative approach, which allowed us to meet the strict employers’ requirements whilst complimenting the architecture of the building. The early stage input provided was invaluable to help take the project from concept through to final construction. The commonality and simplicity of the system assists future maintenance whilst maintaining the required functionality throughout the various spaces in the college. The Zumtobel LITECOM system also allows for future flexibility and adaptability to support the colleges’ ethos of collaborative and progressive working.”

The combination of SLOTLIGHT infinity slim and LITECOM has enabled Zumtobel to deliver the perfect solution for Forth Valley College, creating an energy efficient and sustainable campus with first class facilities that promotes creative learning.

