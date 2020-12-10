Youth Sport Trust and Wonder Woman 1984 charity partnership kicks off with free resources for families

In a bid to support children, schools and families who are experiencing rising levels of inactivity, Warner Bros. Pictures’ upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984 is teaming up with children’s charity the Youth Sport Trust to support families to enter 2021 feeling healthier and happier.

The partnership has seen the creation of free digital resources themed around the inspirational DC Wonder Woman franchise and Wonder Woman 1984. Together, they hope to harness the power of sport to help families re-connect with one another, have fun, be challenged, re-establish friendships and create a sense of belonging.

Chief Executive of the Youth Sport Trust, Ali Oliver, said: “Right now, children in the UK are among the most unhappy and least satisfied in Europe, so there has never been a more powerful case for the role sport can play in improving their wellbeing, especially over the festive period. Superheroes and positive role models can be incredibly powerful in encouraging lifelong healthy and active habits in children. Through our partnership with DC UK we are proud to be inspiring children by highlighting Wonder Woman’s positive traits.

“This is an exciting chapter for our charity, and we are incredibly proud to be working with DC. We are eager to be bringing our shared values to life, enabling young people to be the very best they can be.”

The Wonder Woman 1984 activity pack will be full of ideas, games and challenges, which families can use at home to enjoy some time together and keep moving throughout the school holidays. It will be made available as the new film Wonder Woman 1984 opens in cinemas from 16 December.

As well as making the activity pack available to families and children from 10 December, the charity partnership will be working with schools to provide tailored support in classrooms and playgrounds around the UK from the new year.

Wonder Woman’s characteristics of truthfulness, compassion, strength, optimism and courage, as well as her promotion of peace, her fight for justice and her sense of equality, are referred to throughout the resources. They have also been designed to include multiple levels of challenge, be fully accessible to children with and without Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), and provide a range of activities based on individual, team or adventure challenges – all with safety protocols in mind.

Families can access the free resources from 10 December by visiting the Youth Sport Trust’s website www.youthsporttrust.org/wonder-woman-1984. Resources for schools will be made available from 5 January 2021.