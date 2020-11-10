Young Money launches ‘Money Heroes’ education programme to connect parents and teachers through Covid-19 and beyond

Young Money has this week launched its ambitious new Money Heroes financial education programme, centred around an innovative and sector-leading online platform designed to help teachers and parents collaborate on the delivery of meaningful and fun home and school learning.

Developed with support from HSBC UK, the new programme aims to improve financial capabilities of one million children ages 3 to 11 over the next three years.

In addition to giving teachers and parents access to a steady stream of free, high-quality resources and guidance, they can also track and share individual children’s learning plans on the platform – notably linking progress both inside and outside the classroom for the first time.

Sharon Davies, CEO of Young Enterprise and Young Money, comments: “The Covid-19 crisis has tested the financial resilience of many families as well as disrupted in-classroom learning, elevating the need for more flexible and effective financial education resources to help young people build financial capabilities for a changing world.

“With support from our long-time programme partner HSBC UK, we have been able to develop Money Heroes as a bespoke and openly accessible platform that will evolve to help meet the needs of parents, teachers and young people, now and in the future.”

The Money Heroes online hub includes:

A collaborative platform where parents and teachers can identify activities that children have completed

Age-appropriate, off the shelf activities for use at home and school, including family-friendly games to play at home

A parent guide and teacher audit tool

A parent podcast series featuring experts in financial education, parenting and wellbeing

Other items coming next year:

In school support for teachers, including free in-house teacher training for over 500 primary schools over 2021 and 2022

Storybooks for KS1 and KS2, available in print and online from well-known authors and published by a top global publisher

Stuart Haire, HSBC UK’s Head of Wealth and Personal Banking, comments: “We want to help children develop financial capabilities that will help them thrive for a lifetime, that is why developing innovative and impactful programmes like Money Heroes is so important.

“And with young people predicted to be hardest hit in the years to come as a result of the current pandemic, it has never been more important to focus on the life skills required to build financial independence and resilience from an early age.”

For further information please visit https://moneyheroes.org.uk/