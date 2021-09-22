World Book Day celebrates the past, present and future of children’s literature on its 25th anniversary

World Book Day celebrates its 25th birthday on 3rd March 2022 and everyone is invited to join the party. The charity’s biggest campaign to date will focus on the helping children discover a love for reading, while providing more opportunities than ever to get their own £1 book and get involved across a huge range of fun reading activities.

With the core message of “You Are A Reader”, World Book Day has a particular focus on reaching children from disadvantaged backgrounds. The charity’s 2022 campaign will aim to encourage parents and carers to support reading at home, helping them to feel more confident in reading together for a few minutes every day. Reading for pleasure is the single biggest indicator of a child’s future success– more than their family circumstances, their parents’ educational background or their income.

The 2022 £1 books, authors and illustrators reflect the energy and diversity of children’s literature in the UK and Ireland today. In its 25th year, World Book Day will highlight the importance of all children having the opportunity to own and be inspired by inclusive stories, written by authors and illustrators who are representative of the society we live in . To celebrate the past, present and future of children’s literature, World Book Day will partner with BookTrust and Waterstones Children’s Laureate Cressida Cowell MBE on a special edition of their #PassthePen campaign. Designed to help promote visibility, champion new voices and generate book sales, this year’s activity will see World Book Day legacy authors paired with up-and-coming writers and illustrators of colour.

World Book Day is also delighted to introduce its new illustrator Allen Fatimaharan. Best known for bring the Llama Out Loud books to life, alongside My Hair and The Rapping Princess, Allen’s work for the big birthday celebrations illustrates the magic of books and reading.

The most far-reaching and ambitious campaign to date, World Book Day 2022 will blend learnings from last year’s lockdown event with its traditional channels. Digital events, influencer engagement and live experiences will come together to ensure that children and their families can get involved and exchange their £1 token for £1 books easily.

An extensive 25th anniversary programme of activity will take place with authors, illustrators, publishers, retailers and partners taking part, including:

A number of high profile in-person and digital author and influencer readings

Two very special live events, watch this space for more details

Legacy author events and content

In-store experiences in bookshops across the UK and Ireland where children can explore the world of reading

Activity across a wide range of partnerships including McDonald’s, Beano, Twitter and more

A 25th birthday celebration look and feel for the logo, brand, website and assets

The approach to the 25th anniversary demonstrates how the charity is continuing to deliver its new five year strategy, launched last year by CEO Cassie Chadderton. With the aim of inspiring even more children and families to read for pleasure through a love of books and shared reading, there is a renewed focus on those from disadvantaged and low-income backgrounds.

World Book Day plays an essential role in getting books into the hands of children in the UK and Ireland, with the aim of kick-starting and nurturing the game-changing, life-long habit of reading.

A priority for the charity this year is working with partners Libraries Connected and the National Literacy Trust (NLT) in 15 key communities in the UK, to ensure World Book Day inspires and supports reading in disadvantaged areas. This work is funded by an Arts Council project grant for 2020-21 and supported by donations of the 2022 £1 books from publishers.

World Book Day will also continue to work in partnership with Read For Good: The Big Read and with publishers to supply almost 25,000 books to prisons to encourage reading and improved literacy.

Michael Morpurgo commented: “World Book Day is a moment when we sound the trumpets for books and children, bringing children to books and books to children… World Book Day have been doing this now for 25 years and it’s made a huge difference. There are many kids who do not have so many books at home. This is a wonderful way for children to access and enjoy books, and I’m delighted to be involved in 2022.”

Sharna Jackson commented: “I’m so thrilled to be one of World Book Day’s authors for 2022 – it’s a dream come true. I absolutely love World Book Day and everything they do; they work really hard to get books into the hands of children who need them the most, opening up imaginations and opening up worlds.”

Cassie Chadderton, CEO, World Book Day added: “Our 25th anniversary is a moment to look ahead to our ambitions for the future, as well as to celebrate all that World Book Day has achieved in its 25 years. The announcement of the £1 books and the authors and illustrators involved is always the exciting first step towards World Book Day in March, and doing more to reach our goal of encouraging all children to love reading and books.”

Stephen Lotinga, Chair of Trustees for World Book Day and CEO of the Publishers Association, said: “In its 25th year World Book Day is even more important. In the context of the economic and educational challenges we have faced since the pandemic, it is essential that World Book Day encourages children to build the life-long habit of reading for pleasure, and to benefit from the improved life chances this brings them.”

World Book Day’s 2022 £1 books are:

BEGINNING

Hey Duggee: The World Book Day Badge, published by Ladybird (Penguin Random House, Children’s)

It’s World Book Day, but the Squirrels can’t decide which story Duggee should read! Should it be about a clown? An astronaut? A detective? Perhaps they could make up their own story . . .

Rocket Rules: Ten Little Ways to Think Big! by Nathan Bryon, illustrated by Dapo Adeola, published by Puffin (Penguin Random House Children’s)

Hi! I’m Rocket!

My family says that one day I’m going to change the world. But every day I like to make a difference – even if it’s just something super small . . .

Join picture-book hero Rocket from the award-winning, bestselling Look Up! series as she explains her ten ‘Rocket Rules’ for living life in the best (and most fun!) way possible. From always being curious to standing up for what you believe in, this mini guide to changing the world – one small step at a time – contains empowering and engaging ways for little ones to make a big difference.

Bestselling duo Nathan Bryon and Dapo Adeola have created this inspirational mini picture book especially for World Book Day 2022.

Dinosaur Roar and Friends! by Jeanne Willis and Peter Curtis, published by Macmillan Children’s Books

The king of the dinosaurs, Dinosaur Roar

Had a roar that no creature could ever ignore…

Come and meet Dinosaur Roar and his colourful friends in this amazing book about dinosaurs! Meet each character, learn amazing facts and complete a fun activity on every page. Then test your new-found dinosaur knowledge with a roar-some dinosaur quiz!

Developed in association with the Natural History Museum in London, The World of Dinosaur Roar! series is the perfect introduction to dinosaurs for all young dinosaur fans!

EARLY

Grimwood: Five Freakishly Funny Fables by Nadia Shireen, published by Simon & Schuster

A special World Book Day adventure in the wildly funny new series from award-winning Nadia Shireen.

Welcome to Grimwood! Join the residents of the woods where anything can happen, as they tell stories around the campfire. You’ll hear weird and wonderful tales from Titus the stag, mayor of Grimwood, Nancy the fox with attitude, Willow the excitable rabbit, Frank the no-nonsense owl, and Ingrid the movie-star duck. Expect the unexpected, and be warned: you may laugh your head off . . .

Jemima the Pig and the 127 Acorns by Michael Morpurgo, published by HarperCollins Children’s Books

“You’re farmers for a week, so you’ll be busy. There’ll be no time to miss home. You’ll eat like kings and queens, sleep like logs, and you’ll hardly be out of your wellies, except in bed.”

When a young boy goes from the city to stay on the farm, he discovers a world he never knew existed – a world of vegetable gardens, ducks and geese, where the sheep graze in the fields, where apples and pears grow in the orchard.

He also meets Jemima the pig: she smells and she slobbers, she breaks out of her pen to steal potatoes, and she’s the undisputed Queen of the farm. Soon, he’s hiding acorns in his pockets to feed to her every time he sees her. But then, Jemima starts to feel ill. Could she have eaten too many acorns? Or does this Queen of a pig have a secret?

From Master Storyteller Michael Morpurgo, co-founder of the charity Farms for City Children, this charming story evokes all the wonder, muck and magic of a week on the farm. The first of many Farm Tales to come, it is a timeless window onto the working world of the countryside, and the way its landscape and animals can leave an impression on a child’s heart forever.

The Worst Class in the World in Danger! by Joanna Nadin, illustrated by Rikin Parekh, published by Bloomsbury

4B is the WORST Class in the World!

But best friends Stanley and Manjit won’t let that stop them. They have a FOOLPROOF plan to write the most FUN and DANGEROUS book EVER. It’s LITERALLY going to be the most OUTSTANDING (and dangerous) World Book Day!

Contains: super glue, wild animals and a very daring rescue!

My Very Very Very Very Very Very Very Silly Book of True or False by Matt Lucas, illustrated by Sarah Horne, published by Farshore

Can you spot fact from fiction? Can you tell what’s news and what’s nonsense?

This very, very, very, very, very, very, very silly book is FULL of mind-boggling true or false facts about animals, food, inventions, famous people, extraordinary places and much, much more!

True or false?

A man once ate an entire airplane. The first frisbees were overcooked pies. King Henry VIII had a special servant to take him to the loo.

Grab a copy and find out the answers!

Jam-packed with incredible facts and super-silly jokes from the king of comedy Matt Lucas, this book will have your laughing your socks off . . . while learning astonishing things about the world we live in!

FLUENT

PEAK PERIL: A High-rise Mystery by Sharna Jackson, published by Knights Of

Thinking of doing a bit of investigating? A little light snooping? A sprinkle of scammery? Nik and Norva are headed to the Peak District, for a school trip and a break from being The Tri’s best detectives. But, a new mystery is never too far!

Think Like a Boss: Discover the skills that turn great ideas into CASH by Rashmi Sirdeshpande, illustrated by Adam Hayes, published by Hachette Children’s Group

Ever thought making money was just for adults?

Or that business was boring?

And that inventing stuff was only for super clever people?

Think again!

Though this book may be small, it’s bursting with big ideas for budding entrepreneurs. From understanding money and looking after it, to the nuts and bolts of setting up a business, making your big ideas a reality and using your cash for good.

Don’t have a big business idea just yet? Don’t fear. Being a boss isn’t just about making money. It’s about building confidence, thinking outside of the box, problem solving and being 100% fearless. Which isn’t a bad place to start, right?

So don’t leave everything to the grown-ups. It’s time to boss it.

Packed with tips and tricks from real businesses and fantastic role models.

The Wizard and Me: More Misadventures of Bubbles the Guinea Pig by Simon Farnaby, illustrated by Claire Powell, published by Hachette Children’s Group

This is the diary of me, Bubbles the guinea pig, from the time my owner’s life was turned upside down by annoying wizard Merdyn the Wild. It includes fascinating thoughts about things I like:

Food. My owner Rose, because she gives me food. Doing poos, to make more room for food.

And things I don’t like:

Dogs. Merdyn the Wild – yes, he did a spell so that I could speak – but he’s a big pain in the place my poos come out of. Dogs. I know I’ve said this already, but I HATE DOGS!

Oh, and it’s got some stuff about time travel and magic and evil sorcerers. Boring!

INDEPENDENT

The Last Word by Ben Bailey Smith, published by Bloomsbury

Carmichael Taylor – Car for short – is just a normal school kid with an answer for everything. But life’s not always about having the last word, as the wisecracking Car discovers when he accidentally lands his supply teacher in a whole host of trouble. So begins another hilarious misadventure from actor, rapper, comedian and author, Ben Bailey Smith.

Boy, Missing by Sophie McKenzie, published by Simon & Schuster

Cousins Ellen and Harlan have been forced to go on a family camping trip – the worst timing ever, because they’re in a huge fight. So Ellen is happy when Harlan storms off into the woods, but her peace and quiet quickly turns to panic when he doesn’t come back. Facing heart-stopping danger on the clifftops, will Ellen be able to find Harlan before it’s too late?

An adrenaline-fuelled race against time from the Queen of teen thrillers, million-copy selling Sophie McKenzie.

WALES

There will be an additional £1 Welsh-language book available only in Wales. Title information will be confirmed by the Books Council of Wales in due course.

IRELAND

Deadly! Irish History: Fun with the Celts and the Vikings! by John Farrelly, published by The O’Brien Press

John Farrelly was born and raised in a village just outside Newry, County Down. He wouldn’t say his family home was small but the front and back door was the same. He enjoyed school and thinks the education system in Irelandia is the bestest. After dropping out of art college, he worked in an amusement park. He was fired but he took them for funfair dismissal. Then he became a freelance caricature artist. It’s a very secure job – no one else wants it. The O’Brien Press stupidly let him write and illustrate the first book in the Deadly! Irish History series about THE VIKINGS and now they can’t get rid of him. He went on to write and illustrate his second book in the series on THE CELTS. And he didn’t stop there. Next up are THE NORMANS, with their castles and all the shenanigans of medieval life. This World Book Day book is just some of the fun stuff you can find in his books.