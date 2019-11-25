Win a staffroom Christmas party for your school with Rayburn Tours!

With the festive period fast approaching, Rayburn Tours are delighted to announce the return of their staffroom Christmas party competition. ‘Tis the season after all!

As their way of saying a great big ‘thank you’ for the work you do as teachers, school tour operator Rayburn Tours are giving one lucky school the chance to win the ultimate staffroom Christmas party.

With a luxury buffet, flowing prosecco, mulled wine, soft drinks, entertainment and decorations all delivered directly to your staffroom, this is the chance for you and your colleagues to end the year in style. Eat, drink and be merry!

How to enter

To be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize, simply click here and make a Christmas wish.

Last year’s winner

Last year, Parkside Community School were drawn as the lucky winner, with the Rayburn Tours team awarding them their prize on the last day of term. The leadership team, teachers and support staff all came together to enjoy some festive cheer and start their Christmas celebrations in style!

“What a wonderful way to finish off the end of the school term. The food was of a high quality, with plenty to drink and best of all no preparation needed! A fabulous treat for all our staff.”

Headteacher’s PA, Parkside Community School

T&Cs

Prize: A Staffroom Christmas Party for up to 50 teachers to include food, drink, games and decorations.

Recipient: A member of staff within a UK secondary school. The legitimacy of the winner will be confirmed with the school and the prize will be coordinated with the winner and their head teacher.

The competition closes on 29th November 2019 and the prize is to be taken on or before 13th December 2019.

About Rayburn Tours

Rayburn Tours is an independent, family-run business that has been dedicated to providing tailor-made, international tours for groups since 1965; specialising in Educational Trips, Ski Trips, Sports Tours and Concert Tours. Discover more at rayburntours.com.