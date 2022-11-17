Why the ActivPanel is a sound investment

Learning loss may have had a knockon effect on student progression, but innovative technology can help close the gaps in education by reinspiring learners. From capturing students’ interest about a particular topic, to helping them practise skills related to their learning, interactive displays are proving a valuable digital tool in the classroom. Investment in technology is only the start of the journey though. Making the most from new technology lies in finding an edtech partner that can deliver the right training and support for the long term. For over 25 years Promethean has designed solutions that empower teachers, inspire students, and align with schools’ goals. As the UK’s favourite interactive display*, the Promethean ActivPanel is made for education, and backed up by extensive training and support…

Made for education

Supplied as standard with award-winning lesson delivery software, ActivInspire, and free access to cloud-based ClassFlow, the ActivPanel also comes preloaded with a suite of essential apps that are ready to go as soon as the panel is switched on.

Here’s just some of the ways these intuitive apps can be used in the classroom:

• Instant Whiteboard – supporting learning in the moment, this infinite canvas includes powerful digital tools to facilitate group discussion and the explanation of ideas.

• Screen Share – connectivity is key in the classroom and this app has the ability to connect to up to 39 devices, with the teacher free to choose up to four devices to share curriculum content simultaneously and seamlessly.

• Spinner – facilitate fun and engaging tasks, such as dividing students into groups to tackle specific topics or putting pupils’ terminology to the test through random selection activities.

• Timer – keep students focused and add excitement to lessons, or challenge curriculum knowledge – all while practising time management through its countdown feature.

When preparing lessons, ActivInspire equips teachers with a wide range of resources to build digital activities and tasks. For example, its inbuilt graph and handwriting paper, combined with interactive ruler, protractor and compass tools, all help to refine skills while boosting engagement. ActivInspire also provides a practical solution when teachers need to deliver lesson content to students outside of the classroom. Using ActivInspire Screen Recorder, teachers can capture lesson content and then share it with absent students or for revision purposes.

All the support you need

With the ActivPanel packed full of so many powerful teaching tools, Promethean has developed a robust training programme that helps teachers to get to grips with the fundamentals and then progress at a pace that suits their individual needs. From initial orientation sessions that take teachers through the essentials of the preloaded apps and ActivInspire, through to a certified ‘train the trainer’ programme, there is a wide range of expert support available. Recognising the need for flexibility and choice, professional development can also be accessed online and on-demand – whenever, and wherever teachers want. Through Learn Promethean, the free online CPD platform, teachers can tune into video tutorials, complete certified courses, and read through easy to digest guides. There’s also a new suite of plans designed to save teachers’ time when using the ActivPanel in lessons. Download the free resources from www.prometheanworld.com/gb/microsites/promethean-plans/.

Here for the long term Promethean are here for the long term, supporting teachers with their ActivPanel journey from day one. With access to quality and practical training helping to align edtech strategy with pedagogy, the free and accessible support enables the development of key skills and confidence to help schools make the most of their edtech investments. Until 31st December 2022, the Promethean autumn prize draw gives schools the opportunity to win up to three ActivPanels. Visit www2.PrometheanWorld.com/Win to find out more.