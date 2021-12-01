Whizz Education nominated for two Bett Awards

Whizz Education has been nominated for two Bett Awards: for Class Aid or Education Support, and Primary Digital Learning Product – Numeracy & Maths.

Emma Ringe, Schools Director, Whizz Education explains: “Whizz Education has more than 15 years’ experience partnering with schools to improve learning outcomes in maths. We adapt our approach to each implementation to deliver the best outcomes for students. By working together with schools, maths provision outcomes can dramatically be improved over time.

“As an organisation, we deploy a holistic approach to raising standards in learning including educational programme design and implementation planning in consultation with schools, and adapted to local and contextual needs, to provide tangible learning outcomes. Our educational consultants analyse and recycle insights from real-time data facilitated by our award-winning tutoring platform maths-whizz. This blended approach drives a much higher impact on improving quality of maths efficiency and fluency within a school provision than EdTech resources alone.

“Our experienced educators work in partnership with schools to develop and implement a plan aligned with defined objectives. We work to train teachers how to navigate our virtual tutoring service, its accompanying data and library and instructional resources to deliver a more engaging and creative approach to maths. The result is reinforced curriculum delivery and assessment, a quickened pace of learning outcomes and reduced workload for teachers.

“We are delighted now to be nominated for these two premier awards in the education sector, which recognise our contribution to creativity and innovation with the use of technology with maths education.”

1.5 million children around the world have now benefited from using the Maths-Whizz virtual tutor. Research conducted with over 12,000 students and verified by independent experts, demonstrates that children who learn with Maths-Whizz Tutor for 45-60 minutes a week increase their Maths Age by an average of 18 months in their first year.

The final winners of the Bett Awards will be announced at a ceremony to be held on 19 January 2022 at the Brewery, London.

For further information please see: www.whizz.com/schools