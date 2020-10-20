West Yorkshire primary school receives Anti-Bullying Award UK

Bradford based Wilsden Primary School has received the ABQM-UK Bronze Award after successfully establishing effective and sustainable anti-bullying policies and strategies which has become a part of the school’s everyday life.

The school were presented with the national award after staff, pupils, parents, and governors demonstrated that anti-bullying is a priority which they play an active role in through range of procedures including a peer support scheme.

The bronze level shows that the school has a clear understanding about how to prevent all forms of bullying including cyber-bullying and that the safety, mental health and wellbeing of its pupils is of the highest importance. The school is now working towards achieving the ABQM-UK Silver Award.

Andrew Chadwick, Head of School commented: “The recognition from ABQM-UK shows the continued hard work of everyone at Wilsden Primary School to create a culture where bullying is not acceptable.

“I would like to give special thanks to Rebecca Fortune who has helped establish our ways of working to prevent bullying.

“Our school’s motto is “Start small, dream and achieve big”, so we will carry on working until we have developed a community ethos of anti-bullying and emotional wellbeing.”

Wilsden Primary School operates as part of Focus Trust – a charitable multi-academy trust which is based in the North West of England with a vision of providing an engaging and challenging learning environment where the children are happy.

