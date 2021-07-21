Warwickshire CCC and Sandwell College form partnership to deliver BTEC studies at Edgbaston Stadium

Warwickshire CCC and Sandwell College have announced a new partnership that will see a new two-year further education course delivered in collaboration with the club’s official charity the Edgbaston Foundation. The programme is designed to support a career in professional sport, delivered from the iconic Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

The BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Sports Coaching and Development (equivalent to three A-levels) is for anyone passionate about sport. Students will have the opportunity to access multiple careers within the professional sports industry following this programme. However, studies will be combined with cricketing opportunities at the world class facilities at Edgbaston, which are used regularly by the players of England, Warwickshire, Birmingham Bears and Birmingham Phoenix.

Scott Thomas, Head of Section in the Institute of Sport at Sandwell College, said: “We understand this partnership to be the first of its kind that is delivered at a world-renowned cricket venue, which will provide the most inspiring of locations for our students to learn and prepare for a career in the professional sports industry.

“We expect many of the students to go on to develop a career in a wide range of sectors within this industry, which could include sports coaching and teaching, sports injuries and rehabilitation, sport development, performance analysis, nutrition, sport psychology, marketing, operations and even business. However, they can also enhance their cricket-playing journey in some of the best facilities in the world.

“This is a venue that is home to Chris Woakes and Amy Jones and is used throughout the year by many of the world’s best cricketers. Our students will be training in these same facilities and can develop under the guidance of some of the same top-level coaches.”

The vocational course will cover modules across the two years, including sports tourism, marketing communications, sports psychology, technical and tactical skills in sport and more. No exams will form part of the assessments, which include written reports, portfolios, and posters to verbal assessments, presentations, and practical observations.

The partnership with the Edgbaston Foundation in delivering the course, is a key step in the charity’s ambition to grow its ‘Cricket Inspired Learning’ theme, to support more young people into education and employment.

Ravi Masih, Lead of the Edgbaston Foundation, said: “One of the principals of the Edgbaston Foundation is to give young people of all backgrounds an opportunity to develop and we’re very excited to collaborate with Sandwell College to provide more experience, skills and understanding of what it takes to work in professional sport.

“Through our many connections in the game with schools, cricket clubs, community programmes and our Member and supporter base, we plan to communicate and make this course widely available to as diverse a group of young people as possible. To attract more young women into the game would be fantastic, especially in the lead up to hosting women’s T20 matches at the B2022 Commonwealth Games.

“We are also committed to giving opportunities to further develop some of the talented students through work experience opportunities at Warwickshire County Cricket Club and Edgbaston Stadium.”

Graham Pennington, Principal at Sandwell College, said: “We are delighted to announce this unique partnership with Edgbaston Stadium, which will create once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for our students.

“We are committed to going above and beyond to deliver the best possible outcomes for our learners, and this brand-new course will support future careers in professional sports as well as wider industries.

“We look forward to working closely with Edgbaston Stadium delivering new courses in the city of Birmingham with our widely regarded teaching, guidance and support for all of our students.”

Prospective students and their parents can learn more about the BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Sports Coaching and Development, at an open day at Edgbaston Stadium from 1.30pm to 3.30pm on Friday 6 August. Email scott.thomas@sandwell.ac.uk to register a place and find out more.