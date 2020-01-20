VX – the best sport you’ve never heard of!

Amixed and inclusive sport that is also accessible to the disabled. It increases participation and gets non-sporty children involved. It’s versatile, is suitable for all ages and abilities, and beginners can play at a fast pace in just ten minutes.

It can be played as a team, singles or doubles, has had a massive impact in schools across the UK and is spreading rapidly internationally.

Sitting squarely in the National Curriculum, with discounts for education, it ticks all your PE & Sport Premium boxes. VX emphasises honesty and integrity in sport. Schools use it in many ways, both in the curriculum and for afterschool. It involves a massive amount of both aerobic and anaerobic fitness,– but the youngsters don’t realise how hard they are working. As Helen Mackenzie (Director of Sport for Ripon Schools) said: “VX – it’s got the lot!”

