VX– the best sport you’ve never heard of!

20 hours ago 59 Views

Amixed and inclusive sport that is also accessible to the disabled. It increases participation and gets non-sporty children involved. It’s versatile, is suitable for all ages and abilities, and beginners can play at a fast pace in just ten minutes.

It can be played as a team, singles or doubles, has had a massive impact in schools across the UK and is spreading rapidly internationally.

Sitting squarely in the National Curriculum, with discounts for education, it ticks all your PE & Sport Premium boxes. VX emphasises honesty and integrity in sport. Schools use it in many ways, both in the curriculum and for afterschool. It involves a massive amount of both aerobic and anaerobic fitness,– but the youngsters don’t realise how hard they are working. As Helen Mackenzie (Director of Sport for Ripon Schools) said: “VX – it’s got the lot!”

www.vxinternational.com

www.watchvx.tv

upmh@vxinternational.com

07790 351534

Check Also

The Education Resources Awards 2020 – Now open for entry

The Education Resources Awards 2020 are now open for entry and with 20 categories to …

© Copyright 2019, Education Today Magazine.
Datateam Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY