Video-Assisted Learning -A video is worth a million words

The adage “a picture is worth a thousand words” stresses the point that a picture can convey an idea more effectively than the written word. At a deeper level, it is a statement about how people are largely more responsive to visual cues because they are better able to convey emotions and details. This adage is universal and holds true in just about any scenario or environment, including the classroom. If “a picture is worth a thousand words”, imagine how many words a video is worth. Well, according to research firm Forrester, one minute of video learning is worth 1.8 million words.

While video content in the classroom is nothing new, the advent of new technologies and solutions are making video-assisted learning even more effective, accessible, and an integral part of any curriculum. The benefits of video-assisted learning have led to the rising use of videos in schools the world over. The use of video produces better cognitive and affective learning outcomes. It saves time for educators in terms of course preparation and raises students’ interest in the topics at hand. In addition, video-assisted learning increases the retention of knowledge and stimulates understating and aptitude.

However, curating, organizing and delivering video content in the classroom is a complex task. First, educators need to find relevant content. which is time-consuming and potentially risky as videos for young audiences is hard to gauge. To make matters even more daunting, there is always the issue of copyright infringement and network security.

To provide educators and students with a safe and effective video-assisted learning environment, ViewSonic offers its myViewBoard collaborative platform. myViewBoard is a one-stop-shop for preparing, participation, performance reviews, and teaching with video content, all in one.

The platform offers educators easy access to all their tools, assignments, courses, and documents in one place, with the added bonus of having an open, agnostic, and secure digital whiteboard platform at their fingertips. Having everything in one place is of tremendous value to educators as it lessens their need to access multiple platforms for communicating and assessment. For further ease of use, embedded cloud integration is offered for Google Drive, One Drive, and Dropbox.

Through a partnership with Boclips, a provider of educational video content, users of myViewBoard have access to over 2 million adfree, content-curated educational videos. Accessible via the video streaming feature, myViewBoard Clips, educators can leverage content from over 150 trusted and renowned media partners, such as TED Talks, PBS Newshour, The Economist, and Dow Jones, as well as teacher-favorites like Crash Course, Minute Earth, and LearnZillion. The content is educationally curated, ad-free, and suitable for different types of curriculums. This capability gives educators the freedom to create interactive and engaging lessons with rich video content without the need to sort, evaluate content appropriateness, or worry about copyright infringement.

“In addition to the complete suite of teaching tools available via myViewBoard, we aim to provide educators with access to a variety of safe, unrestricted and commercial-free practical video content, said Tony White, Country Head (UK & Ireland). “With an extensive library of educational videos and collaborative functionalities, our platform creates an effective and engaging classroom environment.”

