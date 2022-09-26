University of Warwick to offer glimpse into student research at free showcase event

Students at a UK top 10 university are set to give members of the public a sneak peek into the world-leading research being undertaken on campus.

Whether looking through a microscope, up at the stars, or exploring societal issues, a group of University of Warwick students are set to draw back the curtain on their research projects as part of the University’s Resonate programme.

Meet Warwick’s Student Researchers, which will take place at The Oculus on the University of Warwick campus from 7pm until 8.30pm on Wednesday, September 28, will allow potential students, local residents, as well as friends and families of current students to explore the research that is being done at Warwick and chat to undergraduates about their projects.

The event will bring together a range of research topics and fields of study from life sciences and astronomy to politics and international studies, presented in a fun and informal setting with interactive displays and complimentary refreshments.

Resonate is a year-round programme of inspiring and interactive events that aims to spark ideas, curiosity and creativity across Coventry and Warwickshire.

Life Sciences student Adele Morgan is looking into how dietary and reproductive restriction can extend life span in the microscopic worm C.elegans. She hopes that the findings can be used to influence human ageing therapies in the future.

She said: “I’m taking part because I’d really like to get involved in communicating scientific research to as many people as possible and the Meet Warwick’s Student Researchers event is a brilliant opportunity to do that.

“At my stand people will be invited to take a deeper look at how ageing research is done and get to see some of our little model organisms – nematode worms.”

Other research topics include the use of statistics to rank cricketers and using light patterns to catalogue exploded stars in the Fireworks galaxy.

The Research Excellence Framework 2021 deemed 92% of Warwick’s research to be ‘world leading or international excellent’.

Prof Michael Scott, of the University of Warwick and presenter of BBC TV’s Invisible Cities series, said: “We welcome everyone to come along and enjoy learning about the amazing research being conducted by students at the University of Warwick.

“Be wowed by some science demonstrations, find out new ways of thinking about common problems, and discuss how we can move forward with some of the greatest challenges facing our world today. No previous experience or knowledge necessary: this is an event for everyone.”

For more information about Meet Warwick’s Student Researchers, part of the University of Warwick’s Resonate Festival, visit www.resonatefestival.co.uk/events/meet-warwicks-student-researchers