UK teaching and education conferences coming up in 2022

Whether you’re a teacher or a professional working in education technology, it’s crucial to attend industry conferences. These events can keep you up to date with educational development, while also championing wellbeing and equality. Below, we explore the best conferences to attend in 2022.

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Conference 2022 (16-17 March – Manchester)

This conference centres on the best practice for equality, diversity and inclusion in higher education. Following on from the black lives matter movement and growing inequality in our society, this conference will facilitate discussions on improving equality and inclusion. Ideally, this should help teaching professionals strategize and take action towards boosting inclusivity.

Curriculum design and practice (24 March – online)

This event invites teachers, practitioners, researchers, leaders, managers, and academics to share their analysis of the curriculum. The idea is to take a research-first approach to designing the curriculum. With workshops and panel events across the day, this should be enlightening for anyone interested in what we ask students to learn.

Learning and Teaching Conference 2022 (6-7 July – Liverpool)

The theme of this learning and teaching conference will be inclusion and belonging. This is in response to many students feeling lonely and isolated during their degree – over a quarter of students have reported feeling lonely often or always. And this has become more of a problem since the shift to online teaching during the pandemic. Indeed, this conference will focus on discussing ways to make students feel a part of their university and course. With workshops, debates and discussions, this promises to move the dialogue forward.

ECE 2022 (14-17 July – London)

The 10th European Conference on Education is one of the biggest events in the education calendar. This event brings together leading scholars and academics for networking, renewed friendships and to spread ideas. It’s one of the headlining educational conferences, as it offers industry leaders a global platform to spread ideas. If you’re considering attending, then it’s worth exploring serviced apartments in London to stay in during your visit.

BERA Conference 2022 (5-8 September – Liverpool)

The British Educational Research Association’s conference takes place later in the year in Liverpool. This conference is all about sharing ideas and networking to find funding for educational research. If you have an idea for an academic study on education, then this can be the perfect conference to help sharpen your ideas with like-minded and contrasting viewpoints.

There are plenty of exciting educational conferences on the calendar for 2022. Wherever you live in the UK, there’s an opportunity to visit one of the above conferences and network and share ideas with leading educational thinkers and academics.