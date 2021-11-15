Types Of First Aid Course That Businesses Should Consider

Choosing a first aid training course can be tough for business leaders, particularly as there are so many options out there.

The terminology used can be confusing, and you might not know what type of training will suit your organisation.

Every business is different, which is why there are now many types of first aid courses available. Some are specific to certain types of people, while others are more general and can help you to keep everyone on your site safe.

Keep reading, and we’ll explore a selection of first aid courses that businesses should consider for their team.

First Aid At Work

When you think of a first aid course, you probably think of first aid at work training. This is the classic first aid course that gives students an insight into what to do when dealing with basic medical issues, such as cuts, injuries and fainting. Providers such as Skills Training Group offer first aid training that can be customised to suit your business’s requirements. For example, if you work in a warehouse around machinery, then they can offer training that explains how to deal with manual handling or equipment-related injuries. Choosing bespoke training allows you to ensure that your first aider and team members have the relevant skills needed in case of a medical problem.

Emergency First Aid At Work

Similar to the traditional first aid at work certification, emergency first aid at work is a popular short course that focuses on emergency situations, such as fits, natural disasters and attacks. Like traditional first aid at work courses, these training sessions can be tailored to your business’s needs, so you can ensure that your first aider is prepared for any eventuality that they might face.

Animal First Aid

For businesses that work with animals, animal first aid training is vital. Animals are very different from humans, and each species has its own unique requirements. With the rise in pets being taken to offices and more and more companies using animals in their work, many veterinary professionals and organisations are pushing for more workplaces to have an animal first aider. You can find courses out there tailored to specific species, such as dogs or cats, or more general pet first aid courses. That means you can find the right option to suit your workplace and ensure every animal and person is protected in case of a health issue.

Paediatric First Aid

Another business-specific first aid training course is paediatric first aid, which is crucial for any organisation that works with children. Depending on the age of the child, there are specific techniques that can be used to resuscitate them and keep them healthy while you wait for an ambulance or take them to a hospital. Any child-centric company, such as a nursery or tutoring business, should have a dedicated paediatric first aider. For businesses that are open to the public, such as retail shops, a child first aider is optional but should be considered to ensure that, should an emergency occur, your team feel prepared and able to deal with it correctly.