TTS supports schools to keep educating children during closures with FREE home learning activity books

Educational resources supplier TTS Ltd are supporting schools and teachers as they begin to prepare for potential Coronavirus school closures.

Free to download, the curriculum-focused independent learning packs offer over 40 home learning activities without creating any additional work for teachers.

These home learning packs cover two weeks’ worth of high quality educational activities, which are easy to print and share with pupils or send electronically. Activities cover all curriculum areas and have been created by educational experts to support revision and embed curriculum learning at home.

With a combination of independent and collaborative learning activities, the home learning books provide a great opportunity for parents to learn with their children.

Catherine Jewkes, Editor for TTS says “We know this could potentially be a challenging time for teachers and want to do something to help. As an ex-teacher, I know how hard it can be to find and collate quality learning resources that children can do at home, whilst also continuing to teach every day! So, at TTS we have tried to make things a bit easier and save teachers’ valuable time by planning and collating home learning activity books. With all the activities having been written by teachers and created with materials written by educational experts, they link closely to the curriculum aims and enable children to embed their learning and skills at home.”

In addition to the home learning packs, TTS’s popular Bee-Bot and Blue-Bot apps, which are free to download, are perfect for further enriching children’s learning opportunities.

TTS are continuing to support teachers and pupils by providing home learning materials. As a company that is passionate about education they will not let school closures get in the way of educating young minds.

https://www.tts-group.co.uk/home+learning+activities.html