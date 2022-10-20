Tips for using online tutoring services

If you have decided to invest in online tutoring for subjects like maths, English, and science you will already know that there are many potential benefits. What key things should you think about, however, to ensure that you get the best that online private tutoring has to offer?

Understand what you need help with

Before you even start trying to find a suitable online tutor or a tutoring service, you should first take some time to establish what you’re hoping to achieve. Is the online tutoring going to be for you, or is it going to be for your child? Are you looking for general skills tutoring that can help improve your overall understanding of a subject, or are you looking for assistance with a core key element of the subject?

Taking a little time in advance to think about these things and come up with some ideas about what you’re looking for will save you time and effort in the long run. This is because you’ll spend less time screening tutors that aren’t suitable for you and your needs. It’s helpful to make a physical note of what you’re looking for so that you can refer back to it consistently in your search.

Use only trusted sources of tuition

Private online tutoring is now more affordable and accessible than ever before, and that’s great – but you need to make sure that you’re able to choose the best tutor for you. This means opting to work with a trusted tutoring service, like GoStudent for example, that can act as the middle ground between you and a network of tutors you will be able to rely on.

When you’re looking for an online tutor of course you want someone who is experienced, qualified and has a proven track record. Using a trusted online service like GoStudent you get the peace of mind of knowing that all of those checks have been done for you ahead of time. Everyone on the platform is trustworthy, displays subject-specific skills, and will be able to offer you the service you need.

Be willing to try different tutors

Everyone has their own individual learning and teaching style, so not every learner and tutor is going to fit. This is a bit unfortunate of course, but it’s a reality of the world so it’s one you’ll need to contend with when it comes to finding the ideal tutor for you. If you’re looking for A level tutoring your child really gels with, you shouldn’t expect to always get it completely right the first time.

Be mindful of the signs that the learner and teacher are not a good fit. Listen to the student, and listen to the teacher – professionals will be able to help you understand when they are not best placed to help your child. You can then thank them for their time and try someone else. The beauty of online tutoring is it’s there to work for you and your child above all else, so don’t be afraid to be discerning.