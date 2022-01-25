Time to enter The Education Resources Awards 2022

The Education Resources Awards 2022 (ERA) website is now open for entry. In this, our 25th anniversary year, the ERA’s are firmly established as the premier

annual event to celebrate the outstanding successes of suppliers to the education sector throughout the UK. For 2022 we have added two new categories for you to enter – Best Sustainability Initiative and Wellbeing and Safeguarding- reflecting the latest areas of importance and allowing you even more choice about how to best represent your business.

We are once again, accepting entries through our easy to use online entry form, where you may submit your written application, together with your supporting materials and images.

To view our categories available and to find out more please visit https://www.besa.org.uk/era-awards-2022-entry-form/ Organised by Brilliant Marketing Solutions and BESA , sponsored by YPO and Staedtler (U.K) Ltd and supported by the NAHT and nasen , The Education Resources Awards are recognised by the teaching profession as the benchmark of excellence, aiming to encourage the raising of educational services and product standards throughout the industry. The winning of an award brings the benefit of additional opportunity for making new business contacts and finding new supply channels and gives both a seal of approval to your activities and, an indicator of quality for potential customers.

More information can also be found on our website and if you would like to

talk with a member of the ERA team, please don’t hesitate to call us.

01622 474011

www.educationresourcesawards.co.uk