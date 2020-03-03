Timber framed modular buildings in bespoke designs for a multitude of uses by TG Escapes

Timber framed buildings can be seen in schools up and down the country providing classrooms, office space, training rooms and special needs spaces. Many may be less aware of just how flexible an offsite modular building system can be. TG Escapes have provided buildings for chapels, sports halls, 2 storey classroom blocks and most recently a café for St Bernards Grammar School and twin dance studios at Hendon School.

St Bernard’s needed to upgrade their canteen to accommodate more students. The style of building stood out as it was going to be a prominent feature of the school. The modular build process also appealed as it meant less disruption on site whilst the school was still running.

“The facility is a vast improvement on our previous canteen and also the space can be used outside service times.” Matt Devereux, Facilities Manager.

Dance and Drama are key strengths of Hendon School rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted, but their existing facilities were outgrown and old.

The project was partly funded by ESFA’s Condition Improvement Fund. Barker Associates assisted the school with the application process and were appointed to develop and manage the project.

TG Escapes’ approach reduced the onsite construction period, and within just six months two new 90 sqm dance studios and ancillary spaces, replaced the dilapidated temporary building which was previously used by the Arts and Drama Faculty.

Craig Maguire, Acting Head, stated, ‘Dance and drama are a central part of Hendon School’s offering. Our talented students can now utilise this wonderful building to practice and further develop their skills and unleash their creativity.’

