Thrybergh Academy and Foljambe Primary School officially join Wickersley Partnership Trust (WPT)

On 1st February 2021, Thrybergh Academy (pictured) and Foljambe Primary School officially became academies under Rotherham-based multi-academy trust, Wickersley Partnership Trust (WPT).

Thrybergh Academy and Foljambe Primary School have joined 11 other schools – 7 primaries and 4 secondaries – under WPT’s umbrella.

The vision for both of the schools echoes WPT’s key aim – to send every young person into the world able and qualified to play their full role in it.

David Burnham, Headteacher at Thrybergh Academy said: “We are delighted to officially become part of Wickersley Partnership Trust after having been supported by the Trust for the past two years. The support that the school has had means that we are now in a position to drive forward our aim of providing all of our students with an outstanding education. Being part of a local multi-academy trust is important for us because all of the schools within it truly have a voice and this means the needs of our communities are fully understood and catered for. Thrybergh Academy is now part of a caring, ambitious family of schools and we look forward to what the future holds for our students, staff and local community.”

Academising under the Trust means that both schools receive funding directly from the government rather than local authorities. Other benefits include more control over how things are done within the schools and access to more readily available support and advice to raise the standards of the schools.

Foljambe Primary School has already started improving the school facilities after joining WPT with plans to rebuild the campus starting at the end of February.

Beverley Tate-Brier, Headteacher at Foljambe Primary School added: “This is a very exciting time for the future of Foljambe. We have been working in partnership with Wickersley Partnership Trust for some time now and we are proud of the changes we have already made in moving the school forward. We cannot wait for the building work to take place to give our children and their families an environment that they deserve.”

Steve Calvert, Chair of Directors at Wickersley Partnership Trust added: “The Trust had long discussions about whether we should bring Thrybergh into our family of schools – lots of debates about financial risks and capacity.

“In the end the core question was ‘did we feel we could help the students become happier and have better life outcomes?’ and we believe the answer is yes. We are delighted to bring the schools on board and I’m sure the talented team and amazing students will ensure it’ll be a success story for years to come.”

Helen O’Brien, CEO at Wickersley Partnership Trust added: “At Wickersley Partnership Trust, we aspire to send all young people into an ever-changing world, able and qualified to play their full part in it. The students at Thrybergh Academy and Foljambe Primary School deserve every opportunity to meet these same goals.

“We have worked with both schools for two years and already have a strong and embedded ethos of collaboration between our schools.

“We are building on the school curriculum to provide rich opportunities for learning, both within and outside the classroom, and will ensure all stakeholders are empowered to work in partnership.

“We have already begun the regeneration of the primary campus and look forward to opening this new site with its extensive improvements.”

Wickersley Partnership Trust was founded in 2014 and serves a community of 13 schools across Rotherham and Gainsborough – ‘one school across multiple sites’. It is committed to ensuring all students have the best educational experience possible by raising achievement by providing active, co-operative and independent learning through dynamic, high quality teaching.

