Thousands of schoolchildren are walking for road safety this June, with Brake’s Kids Walk 2021

Road safety charity Brake has announced the return of its road safety campaign Brake’s Kids Walk. On Wednesday 16 June 2021, thousands of schoolchildren across the UK will take part in a short, supervised walk to promote important road safety messages. Children will walk in pairs in crocodile formation within their community, to emphasise the importance of being able to walk without fear or threat from traffic or pollution.

Children of all ages are at risk of being hurt or killed when walking near roads. On average, six children are killed or seriously injured on roads in Britain every day – that’s equivalent to a whole classroom of children every week.

By signing up to Brake’s Kids Walk, schools and educators can access a FREE action pack featuring lesson plans, assemblies, activities, and posters, all brightly illustrated and featuring the popular Shaun the Sheep characters by Aardman. As well as teaching children vital road safety skills, Brake’s Kids Walk raises awareness among parents and other adults of the need to protect children on our roads. Posters and demonstration materials highlight what children need to be able to walk safely in their communities: they need footpaths, cycle paths, safe places to cross, and slow and clean traffic.

Brake, the road safety charity, has been running walking events for schoolchildren at a national level for more than 15 years. The charity is also behind Road Safety Week – the UK’s biggest road safety campaign each November.

All schools and education communities are invited to sign up to Brake’s Kids Walk 2021 at www.brake.org.uk/kidswalk.

Brake’s Kids Walk 2021 is sponsored by esure.

Scott Williams, head of programme delivery at Brake, said: “It’s every child’s right to be able to walk in their community without fear of traffic and pollution. Throughout the pandemic families have taken to the streets on foot and by bike and we hope these activities will continue as restrictions lift and ordinary road traffic returns. It is vital that children are able to walk safely in the places where they live. This year we hope to inspire as many children, schools and families as possible through our Brake’s Kids Walk event.”

David McMillan, CEO at esure Group added: “We are thrilled to have partnered with Brake to sponsor this year’s event as we believe in the importance of road safety for children everywhere. We want to be a force for good and make a real difference by focusing on better and safer driving. Brake’s Kids Walk is an important opportunity to raise awareness about road safety messages.”