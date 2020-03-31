Things you didn’t know about Laminate flooring

Laminate flooring is required for households as it offers a comforting surface without compromising the looks. It is an affordable and durable flooring option among homeowners. Laminate flooring is favorable as it offers the DIY application and under the feet, it is a luxury. There are various details of laminate flooring that many do not know. A few interesting facts about Laminate flooring are:

Installed on any floor

A versatile choice is laminate flooring. It may be installed on any flooring top. This is the reason it is referred to as a floating floor. There is no need to remove the existing floor to install laminate flooring, while the main prerequisite is to have a flat and clean existing floor. Laminate has a resin coating that the external layer is tough, durable, and scratch-resistant.

Different from Parquet

People are confused between laminate flooring and parquet. They are different. Laminate is a result of fusing multiple synthetic layers using the lamination process. The fiberboard is of high-density but it replicates the wood floors look owing to a photographic layer. Meanwhile, Parquet is done by fixing real hardwood pieces together in a geometric pattern to offer a decorative effect.

Easy to remove or install

Laminate flooring is easy to install like LEGO assembling. There is an interlocking system that allows locking together easily during installation. There is no need for adhesives or nails for the flooring. Likewise, if you have plans to shift to a new house, then laminate flooring may be dismantled and it can be reinstalled in your new house.

Does not hold allergens or mold

A great option for asthma patients and allergy sufferers is the laminate flooring. The flooring on its surface does not hold any allergen or mold. There is no need for any adhesive to install laminate flooring, thereby the indoor air is formaldehyde-free.

The top layer has an image printed

The laminate flooring top layer looks like genuine hardwood, marble or stone flooring. This is a detailed photographic image layer printed using printing technology. Laminate flooring is cost-effective flooring that is also scratch-resistant featuring interesting qualities. A wonderful soft-feel is felt on installing laminate flooring.

Laminate flooring comes in planks and tanks. It appears in the printed image of high-quality that it reduces noise, costs of heating during winter, and stress on joints and bones. The stain- resistant nature ensures easy maintenance, but spills must be cleaned quickly. This is because laminate is not waterproof.