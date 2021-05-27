The Samsung Chromebook 4 | 4+

Designed to help teachers and students work productively.

Home schooling has suddenly become a big part of life for staff and students everywhere. And for them to achieve the best possible educational outcomes while remote learning they need reliable technology that’s quick and simple to use. That’s where the hardworking and hard-wearing Samsung Chromebook 4 Series comes in. It has been designed to help teachers and students work productively.

In education, everybody wants the best opportunities. By working together, Samsung and Google are helping develop industry-leading mobile platforms that will give every user more choices. The Samsung Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ come with built-in access to all things Chrome. Its range of apps and tools help simplify and enhance learning for students, offering greater possibilities in and out of the classroom. Want to set a lesson reminder? Or research a subject on the web? Just say the magic words: ‘OK Google’. Plus, it supports the latest superfast Wi-Fi compatibility, this is one notebook that punches well above its weight.

Samsung Chromebook 4 Series offers outstanding reliability and performance at an affordable price range, making it ideal for home schooling. Move between home and classroom, quickly and seamlessly, securely saving to the cloud as you go.

Sturdy and shock-resistant for outstanding durability. The Samsung Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ are tough enough to cope with whatever students put them through. They’ve been tested to military standards, which means they’re strong enough to withstand drops, knocks and more. As you carry it around the home or classroom, the all-new solidity design helps protect it from the rough and tumble of daily life. And the spill-proof keyboard means you can carry on working without worrying about spills and splashes causing damage and interrupting learning. And because it’s been carefully designed so that there are no screws on show, this stops dirt, dust and crumbs collecting, and helps to prevent tampering.

However it’s not all about toughness, the Samsung Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ are as stylish as they are strong. Sleek, modern and slimline, they’re easy to carry around and use anywhere—in school or at home. The clean and simple design means even the youngest of students can use them effortlessly.

You don’t have to worry about leaving your charger at home when you’re using the Samsung Chromebook 4 Series. When fully charged, it can keep going through the school day—and still manage homework afterwards. Fast-charging your battery and data transfer is quick and easy too, thanks to the multi-functional USB-C port. You only need one connector so there are fewer cables to get in the way—and to keep track of.

Enjoy faster uploads and downloads to speed things up. The Samsung Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4 + support Gigabit Wi-Fi which means it’s easier to stream HD content from the web, plus you can upload and download data in just a matter of seconds—no more waiting around.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 Series also offer strong security. They are less vulnerable to attacks as they’re covered by multiple layers of protection. With this extra protection, you can work remotely with more confidence. Move between home and classroom, quickly and seamlessly, securely saving to the cloud as you go. Samsung Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ offer outstanding reliability and performance at an affordable price range, making it ideal for home schooling.

