The Road Ahead: Defining growth across the Education system

This conference will provide School/Academy Leaders across Primary, Secondary and Trusts with discussion, guidance and address challenges on how the education system approaches growth through the 21/22 academic year.

The rate of growth across education was highlighted by the Education Committee’s report in 2017, since then, there has been a huge shortage of information and guidance to consider for Leaders to deliver sustainable growth. Also, more importantly, how does growth benefit the school performance and its

pupils.

A further £17m Trust Capacity Fund has been announced on March 1st 2021 to support trust growth.

Join us at “The Road Ahead: Defining growth across the Education System” to hear from educational leaders, leading education editors and Department of Education.

Sessions delivered on the day will be topics around:

What the school leadership team should consider when planning growth?

Lessons learnt from trusts/schools who have gone through periods of growth, opportunities, and challenges.

Moving forward into Q3 2021 and post-covid recovery.

The importance of how to effectively communicate your school through a stage of growth.

Discussing the area of ‘mergers’, what these are and how they may affect your trust/school?

Educational leaders, your pass provides access to 4 live and interactive speaker presentations, online polls and workshops, live online networking + much more.

Register your complimentary pass today for The Road Ahead: Defining growth across the Education system to ensure you have reserved your seat.