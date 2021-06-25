The Road Ahead: Defining growth across the Education system

2 days ago Events 117 Views

The Road Ahead: Defining growth across the Education system

This conference will provide School/Academy Leaders across Primary, Secondary and Trusts with discussion, guidance and address challenges on how the education system approaches growth through the 21/22 academic year.

The rate of growth across education was highlighted by the Education Committee’s report in 2017, since then, there has been a huge shortage of information and guidance to consider for Leaders to deliver sustainable growth. Also, more importantly, how does growth benefit the school performance and its
pupils.

A further £17m Trust Capacity Fund has been announced on March 1st 2021 to support trust growth.

Join us at “The Road Ahead: Defining growth across the Education System” to hear from educational leaders, leading education editors and Department of Education.

Sessions delivered on the day will be topics around:

  • What the school leadership team should consider when planning growth?
  • Lessons learnt from trusts/schools who have gone through periods of growth, opportunities, and challenges.
  • Moving forward into Q3 2021 and post-covid recovery.
  • The importance of how to effectively communicate your school through a stage of growth.
  • Discussing the area of ‘mergers’, what these are and how they may affect your trust/school?

Educational leaders, your pass provides access to 4 live and interactive speaker presentations, online polls and workshops, live online networking + much more.

Register your complimentary pass today for The Road Ahead: Defining growth across the Education system to ensure you have reserved your seat.

Check Also

The MAT School Improvement Conference 2021

The MAT School Improvement Conference 2021 will aim to provide School Improvement Leads and MAT …

© Copyright 2021, Education Today Magazine.
Datateam Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY