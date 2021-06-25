The National MAT Conference 2022

This free to attend conference will provide Trust Leaders across England with discussion, guidance and address challenges on a wide-scoped number of topics.

On April 28th 2021, Government detailed a renewed vision for all schools to be a part of a Multi-Academy Trust. Gavin Williamson, the Education Secretary states: “We want to go further because strong multi-academy trusts are the best structure to enable schools and teachers to deliver consistently good

outcomes for all their pupils.”

Through the next phase of the Trust Capacity Fund, the Government will release up to £24m over the 2021-22 financial year to help trusts to grow. This is to “support strong trusts, and strong schools forming trusts so that they are better able to take on underperforming schools in areas of high need.”

Join us at “The National MAT Conference” to hear from educational leaders, providers and institutions.

Sessions delivered on the day will be topics around:

A look ahead to 2022 – the key challenges facing MATs

Trust Mergers – What to consider? Where to start? What contributes to delivering a successful merger?

Taking your trust leadership team to the next level – development and practical lessons.

Case-studies from trusts/schools who have gone through periods of growth. Sharing of opportunities and challenges.

Making the most of your school estates – a lesson on income generation.

Lessons learnt post-COVID for trust leaders.

Roundtable – Discussing Single Academy Trusts, DfE’s plans to shape SAT’s into merging or joining MATs.

Workshop – How to construct a realistic and sustainable growth strategy plan?

Educational leaders, your pass provides access to 12 live and interactive speaker presentations, workshops, live online networking + much more.

Register your complimentary pass today for our The National MAT Conference 2022 to ensure you have reserved your seat.