The MAT Finance Conference 2021 will aim to provide Trust Leaders with tangible guidance, case studies, and address challenges on all things financial within your trust.

It is important for trusts and schools to focus on delivering a well financially run MAT – which is sustainable to deliver the best

2020/21 was an academic year of disruption, curveballs and lessons learnt for finance departments – hear from some of the top CFOs across the country sharing visions for a more sustainable future and the expected challenges MATs will face to overcome moving into 2021/22.

The MAT Finance Conference 2021 will be looking at key topics such as:

Procurement workshop- how to achieve value for money across your MAT

The benefits of streamlining back-office processes

Centralising Vs. outsourcing

A look into the pros and cons of pooling funds across MATs

Guidance and update on funding policies

How to successfully onboard new schools to your MAT- The CFO’s perspective

