The Education Resources Awards 2020 – Now open for entry

The Education Resources Awards 2020 are now open for entry and with 20 categories to select from, finding the right category for your business couldn’t be easier!

The ERA Awards are recognised by schools, colleges and universities that seek to work with the best of the best in the education sector and winning an award can be an important gateway for making new business contacts and finding new supply channels. The trust and credibility that comes with winning or being shortlisted for an award can be a key influencer in a new customer’s decision to choose you, giving a seal of approval to your activities and an indicator of quality for potential customers.

Entering is easy to do – simply visit www.educationresourcesawards.co.uk choose the category that best suits your business, then complete your submission keeping a close eye on the criteria requested and really demonstrate your business qualities.

Sponsored by YPO, Rochester Bridge Trust and Maped-Helix, and supported by BESA, nasen the NAHT & Education Today, The ERAs will help promote your company and brands to the wider education market placing your business in front of many new and existing customers, allowing you to demonstrate your total commitment to the education sector.

For more information on how to enter please contact Chris Milton on 01622 474011

Closing Date – 17th February 2020