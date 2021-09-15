The Blue Paradox – An immersive experience on the ocean plastic crisis

Coming to Exhibition London, White City from the 15th to 27th of September, The Blue Paradox is a unique, immersive and educational experience on the ocean plastics crisis, brought to you by SC Johnson in partnership with Conservation International.

With 360-degree digital projections, the exhibition invites visitors to walk beneath the ocean’s surface to better understand the ocean plastics crisis and how we can all make a difference in the fight against climate change.

For every visitor, SC Johnson has committed to make a donation to Conservation International to help protect 1 square kilometre of ocean, with a minimum commitment to protect 9,000 km2. The Blue Paradox is free to attend and open daily from 11am-7pm.

Visit the website below to learn more and book your ticket.

COVID-19 safety measures will be in place throughout the experience.

www.blueparadox.com