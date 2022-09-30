The Big Bang Fair returns for 2023

The Big Bang UK Young Scientists and Engineers Fair will be returning to Birmingham’s NEC from Wednesday 21 to Friday 23 June 2023. Young people from across the UK will have the chance to be excited and amazed again by STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) at the return of The Big Bang Fair next year.

The Fair is the largest celebration of STEM in the UK and is free to attend. Young people will have the opportunity to get involved in hands-on activities and impressive workshops to explore what the world of STEM has to offer.

Over the 3 days, students will get to hear first-hand from real-life scientists and engineers about the endless possibilities and exciting careers in STEM. The Fair will represent the breadth of STEM and STEM careers, with a particular focus on the environment and making the world a better place.

The Big Bang Fair Unlocked session will return for the second year on Wednesday 21 June from 4:30pm to 7:30pm to invite families, home educators and community groups to get involved in the fun.

Schools can register for a space at The Big Bang Fair from January 2023 and in the meantime should sign up to the Big Bang newsletter to be the first to hear about plans as they are announced.