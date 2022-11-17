TG Escapes Modular Eco-Buildings complete dedicated SEN teaching block

The Hundred of Hoo Academy, part of the Leigh Academies Trust, is a 4–18 mixed, all-through school and sixth form in Hoo St Werburgh, Kent. They wanted a dedicated teaching block including classrooms, quiet rooms and changing space.

TG Escapes worked with Barker Associates to deliver the new block which has been designed to be sympathetic to the surrounding school buildings in terms of form and scale and is in keeping with the style and character of the school site. This is achieved using a mixture of timber and brick cladding. This two-storey building includes 6 classrooms, WC’s and changing space, quiet rooms and offices.

Estates Manager Micky Dalton say’s “TG Escapes showed they had the clients’ best interests at heart. There was great communication throughout and they are great to work with.”

TG Escapes modular eco-buildings have provided over 300 education buildings in various settings UK wide. Over the past few years there has been a significant increase in demand from special schools and for SEND provision in mainstream schools.

Those working in SEND and SEMH report that a timber frame building using natural materials, with floor to ceiling windows and doors, also providing easy access to the outdoors with covered walkways provide a particularly suitable environment.

Firstly, each building can be architect designed with specific needs in mind. Small rooms can be included for breakout spaces while treatment rooms and sensory rooms can be easily accommodated, as can accessible toilets, ramps and kitchens.

The natural materials and excellent acoustics provide calming spaces which have a significant and positive impact on student and staff well-being.

For more information and case studies visit www.tgescapes.co.uk, call 0800 917 7726 or email info@tgescapes.co.uk.