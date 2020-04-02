TG Escapes continue free building design and planning service to keep education projects moving during lockdown.

Due to the lockdown, most educational construction projects are on hold and will resume on a delayed timetable. If you have a future project in mind, we can help you now with free design and planning to help reduce delays to your build.

In these uncertain times, we are all finding it difficult to know what comes next. One thing we do know is that schools will continue to educate our children and they will need the space in which to do so. Our bespoke design modular buildings provide inspiring additional spaces throughout education.

However, with most construction projects paused, there will be delays caused by problems in the supply chain, duty of care to construction workers, as well as operational issues in schools taking care of the children of key workers. The backlog created means that when we begin to return to normality the resurgence in demand placed on the construction industry will likely exceed its capacity. Planning departments are already stretched and this will get worse during the lockdown and is likely to continue long after.

Here at TG Escapes we continue to work with our customers to deliver designs and submit them to planning. If you have projects that you want to progress we are here to help. We will continue to provide a free design service and, for projects where TG Escapes are the selected partner, we will be happy to manage the planning process for you now at no cost to you (except for the relatively small planning application fee). In this way, we can ensure that projects are at the front of the planning queue as they struggle to cope.

We offer an all-inclusive turnkey service. Our offsite modular construction process means that a bespoke design building can be completed on-site in as little as 6 weeks. We have provided over 700 buildings countrywide and in education, they are used for classrooms, canteens, sports facilities, training centres, early years spaces, SEND facilities and more.

We can provide our free building design without the need to visit your site using photographs, OS mapping and video conferencing. If we can help with your project please don’t hesitate to get in touch by emailing info@tgescapes.co.uk.

tgescapes.co.uk @learningescape @tgescapes