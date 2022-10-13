Sunderland College teacher named Lecturer of the Year

A Sunderland College lecturer’s outstanding achievements, dedication, and commitment to inspiring his students has been recognised at a regional education awards ceremony.

Andy Worthy (left), who teaches engineering at the college’s City Campus, received the New North East Lecturer of the Year prize at the Lord Glenamara Memorial Awards after being praised for his journey from industry to education, as well as his dedication to helping students achieve and progress into rewarding careers.

Alongside his teaching role, Andy also helps prepare students for inter-college skills competitions and delivers interactive sessions to secondary school pupils at open events, encouraging them to explore the world of engineering and the careers it can lead to.

After receiving his award, Andy said: “I am honoured to have even been nominated for this great award and feel humbled to win it.

“Since joining the Further Education sector from the engineering industry, I have been supported by so many great people. The amazing team around me has made my transition so justifiably easy. Without their support, in particular, that of my brilliant and supportive line managers, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

“This award really is for me and my colleagues and the tireless work that we all do to ensure the best possible learning experiences and environments for our students. Long may we continue to encourage and support one another as we work toward a better future for our great region.”

Joining Sunderland College in 2017 as a workshop technician after working at automotive manufacturer Unipres, Andy soon developed a passion for teaching, which led to him studying his PCET at the University of Sunderland.

Following positive feedback from students and his colleagues, he was successful in being appointed as a lecturer within the Advanced Manufacturing department and quickly became an integral part of the curriculum team. With his industry links, he took on the role of Apprenticeship programme lead, delivering workshops, producing resources, and ensuring off the job training was delivered to the highest standard.

Curriculum Manager, Chris Lindridge, who nominated Andy, added: “Andy is truly deserving of this award.

“The Lord Glenamara Memorial Awards were a celebration of the best educator in their profession and Andy did himself and every one of us proud. He has taken the step to move from industry into education and has given 100% throughout his journey. He is always the first to offer a solution and can always be relied upon to help both staff and students without fail.

“He was humble in his acceptance speech but having the opportunity to be present to see the joy that this award brought not only to him but to his family was so rewarding.

“Andy embodies the college values in everything he does, and this award is testament to his commitment to Sunderland College and the students who he has inspired both past and present.”

Introduced by the Department for Education in 2012 in memory of former Education Secretary and Newcastle MP Ted Short, the Lord Glenamara Memorial Awards allow top talent from across the North East to take centre stage and celebrate great achievements and talents of young people across the region in technical education, emerging teaching talent, and also those involved in pastoral care and careers education.