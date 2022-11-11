Stronger Than Hate: Cheshire pupils win international anti-hate challenge

Four students from a Cheshire secondary school have won a major anti-hate challenge organised by the University of Southern California (USC) Shoah Foundation and global edtech leader Discovery Education.

The students from Sandbach High School, were awarded top prizes in the UK category of the international Stronger Than Hate Challenge after creating pieces of artwork and a short film about hate crime. Inspired by the testimony of holocaust survivors, the students’ winning entries were designed to encourage people around the world to unite against racism.

Impressing US-based competition judges, the four students received scholarships and iPads. The judges said that the Sandbach students “demonstrated excellence in leveraging testimony and creativity to promote empathy, understanding, and respect in their local communities.”

The 4 winning students are:

Joint first prize Chloe Heath and Sophie Kaler

Chloe’s winning entry was ‘Silence is Compliance’, a beautiful iPad drawing inspired by the testimonies of holocaust survivors. Chloe said:

“After watching the testimonies, I have been filled with hope. I have learnt about many beautiful acts and how they have drastically improved countless lives. My work reflects the disappointment I feel for the people who silently stood by and watched genocides take place and also represents how genocide destroys communities emotionally and physically.

Chloe will receive a £5,000 scholarship.

Sophie’s winning entry was ‘An Anti-Racist World’, a colourful piece of art inspired by Diane Uwera, a survivor of the Rwandan Genocide. Sophie said:

“I have a dream of an anti-racist world. I hope that more people will come to realise the need to be kind to everyone, everywhere. I hope they will strive to create a world like the one on my piece; we should all want to live in a colourful, diverse, anti-racist world, where people like Diane shouldn’t have to suffer or hide. I hope that my work inspires others, just like Diane inspired me.”

Sophie will receive a £5,000 scholarship.

Third prize Evelyn Tickner and Eleanor Taylor

Evelyn and Eleanor were awarded joint third prize for their animated short film, ‘Love is a Gift’. Watch the video here.

“In order to spread the stop hate message, we will share it with our friends and family, put it on our church page, share it on our social media and throughout our school”, said Evelyn and Eleanor.

Evelyn and Eleanor will share a £500 scholarship.

Now in its third year here in the UK, The Stronger Than Hate Challenge was launched in March along with special classroom resources to help teachers and students recognise and counter hate and discrimination. Freely available at TeachingWithTestimony.com/challenge-uk, these expert resources and videos will empower students to employ empathy, build critical-thinking skills and become inspired to create a brighter future after listening to first-hand accounts from survivors and witnesses of genocide.

“Research shows us that students are facing a mental health crisis. The Stronger Than Hate Challenge empowers students to creatively express the power of empathy, understanding, and respect. Congratulations to the 2022 winners and the change you’re already making in the world,” said USC Shoah Foundation Interim Director of Education and Outreach, Lesly Culp.

“Teaching with Testimony – and the Stronger Than Hate Challenge – are wonderful examples of how students are creating a more peaceful and collaborative world,” said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Social Impact at Discovery Education. “We are proud to stand alongside USC Shoah Foundation in putting testimony in classrooms nationwide.”