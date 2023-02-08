STEM Week sparks imaginations at Brackenfield School

Children at Brackenfield School in Harrogate spent a week celebrating all things science during a hands-on series of experiments, presentations and activities geared towards igniting a life-long interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) subjects.

As part of STEM week, Brackenfield invited guest speakers from prestigious brands such as Maserati and BMW – who brought with them a selection of electric and hybrid vehicles – alongside a leading manufacturing representative, to talk to the children about what it means to work in the science, technology and engineering sectors.

Sustainability is one of the school’s core values and there is a strong commitment within the school’s curriculum and wider community to achieving success in this important area. Visitors were asked to discuss and explain how a dedication to preserving and protecting the environment was a key part of their industries in 2023.

Headmaster at Brackenfield School, Joe Masterson, said: “It was a pleasure to see our children light up with excitement during STEM week, as we brought their learning to life with examples of sustainability in action. The electric vehicles prompted lots of questions, discussions and ideas, as did the variety of STEM talks from our esteemed guests such as Erika Hudson from Wilson Power Solutions and Dr Smith, an experienced GP who presented a talk to our pupils.

“STEM subjects are a vital part of our curriculum and we are thrilled to have so many future engineers, scientists and mathematicians in the making at Brackenfield. The children are very invested in our zero-carbon promise and learning about the ‘bigger picture’ has really helped them understand how small actions can have an impact for the future of our planet.”

Later in the week, the activities shifted from science to maths, with Year 6 visiting Maths City in Leeds, finishing off the week with a STEM dress-up day for the whole school – with children showcasing numerous impressive costumes, from doctors to scientists.

A Year 6 pupil said: “I have loved this week’s activities, I particularly enjoyed visiting Maths City. Maths is my favourite subject at school, so this was such a cool visit for me and my friends. This whole week has been super interesting, we have learnt a lot about the environment and what we can do to help keep our planet clean.”

Mr Masterson added: “We feel it’s really important that children are given the opportunity to have grown-up conversations about our planet and the important role we all play in supporting its future. We are currently teaching the next generation, so the Brackenfield team do all we can to encourage positive habits that can lead to a greener and cleaner world.”