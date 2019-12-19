Stay HR compliant and develop outstanding practices

At the heart of the very best schools is an engaged and motivated workforce.

The Hackney Learning Trust HR team can help you achieve that by advising on legally compliant and effective policies and procedures as well as providing broader advice and support around staff management and leadership.

They provide comprehensive operational Human Resources advice and support, when schools need it.

Their HR support services are priced competitively and have no hidden charges. They are available to help your school save time, stay compliant and develop outstanding HR practice. They will work in partnership with you to resolve issues, develop robust procedures and facilitate efficiencies in HR administration.

All their operational staff are CIPD (Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development) qualified with significant experience in HR within the education sector. You will get a team that operates at the highest standards of professional competency, conduct and confidentiality. They will ensure that long term solutions are achieved and good practice is embedded at every level throughout the school.

They have a variety of services that they offer schools including:

HR Service Package: Their all-inclusive package provides personalised support when you need it and helps build capacity in schools to develop HR procedures. No matter how big or small your school is they can support you. More.

Payroll: With solid systems and efficient processes in place and with their expertise concentrated within the education sector, they fully understand the complexities of schools payroll and the different terms and conditions of your teaching and support staff. More.

Disclosure and Barring Service: As a registered Umbrella Body for the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) they can process DBS checks on behalf of your school. Their team makes things as easy as possible for you through their efficient and simple to use online service which eliminates all unwieldy paper to ensure a faster, safer process that will save you time and money. More.

Mediation Support: Their mediation services resolve complex disputes speedily, effectively and with as little disruption as possible. They have experienced mediators who will work with all parties in a dispute to establish their needs to support a lasting and mutually acceptable resolution. More.

In addition to these services they also offer Bespoke HR Support, HR training, HR Bespoke Schools Support and much more. A list of their services can be found here.

So if you are thinking of changing suppliers, your current contract is about to expire or you just want to find out more, then give Hackney Learning Trust’s HR team a call on 020 8820 7354, alternatively email them at HR@learningtrust.co.uk.