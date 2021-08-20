Staffordshire University Academies Trust invests £150k in new roofs for four schools

Staffordshire University Academies Trust will be investing over £150k, in academic year 2021-2022, to replace the roofs at four of its academies. This will bring the Trust’s total investment in the real estate across its 20 schools to around £1.5 million over the last three years. All 20 schools have had additional investment in some aspect of their property over this time period, for example, car parks, windows, lighting, doors.

St Edward’s CE Academy in Cheddleton, Staffordshire University Academy in Hednesford, Tynsel Parkes CE Primary Academy in Uttoxeter and Church Eaton Primary School near Stafford, have all had new roofs installed over the summer.

The entirety of the work is expected to be complete before the new school term and will provide the academies with building regulation compliant and most importantly, watertight roofs, creating a safe, warm and dry learning environment.

CEO of SUA Trust Keith Hollins said: “We’ve invested in these academies because their roofs were flagged as high priority issues in our Trust – wide condition survey and have physically been leaking into classrooms, which has the potential to impact adversely on teaching and learning and staff and pupil well-being.

“As part of our Trust, we ensure that all of our academies are supported not just with educational and business matters but with infrastructure too, enabling teachers and support staff to focus on teaching and learning.

“This latest round of investment means that staff and pupils are working in a high-quality environment and that the Academy Principals have one less thing to worry about.”