Spread the joy of compassion in the classroom this Christmas

A free course that teaches primary pupils how to be compassionate and resolve playground disputes themselves – the first of its kind in the UK – can help add some festive spirit into the classroom in the lead up to Christmas. EVERFI recognises that compassion is a social and emotional skill that increases pupils’ sense of wellbeing. What better way to celebrate Christmas with your pupils than building kindness and empathy through The Compassion Project? – one of many free courses hosted on their digital platform.

The Compassion Project is designed for 7 to 11-year-olds and is the first course of its kind in the UK to teach primary pupils how to be compassionate and resolve playground disputes themselves. It teaches children to notice how others may be feeling and to think about different points of view to their own. The course topics include: defining empathy and compassion, identifying emotions, performing acts of kindness and practicing mindfulness.

During the course, pupils are introduced to a group of cartoon characters preparing for a talent show and are playing games in the playground. Through interactive scenarios, animated videos and offline activities, pupils are shown what compassion is and how to practise it to overcome disagreements and get along better with their classmates.

EVERFI courses help create a more equal society by providing pupils with life skills that prepare them for a brighter, happier, safer and more resilient future and raise their aspirations. A great addition to the classroom around the festive period, The Compassion Project can be taught as a short blended course made up of three 45-minute lessons, a one-hour course or the core course with an extra ten lessons. The PSHE Association has accredited the short blended learning course and is linked to national curricula in Personal, Social and Health Education and Personal Development.

A special education needs teacher spoke about The Compassion Project and said: “This course is excellent because pupils can immerse themselves in it and go at their own pace. Since we’ve started the course, my pupils have become much more aware of the need to show compassion, and they’re realising the gaps in their skills and working on filling them. That’s proof that it is a course worth doing.”

Nick Fuller, President (International) at EVERFI spoke about the importance of courses like The Compassion Project will make in schools: “We know from research that compassion enhances our overall well-being and our capacity to learn. It is a quality that is very much in need in these troubling times and should be taught from an early age. As the first to bring compassion specific courts to the UK, we will help create a more equal society by providing young people with life skills that prepare them for a happier, safer and more resilient future.”

The course has been adapted from the original version launched in the USA, which was the idea of LinkedIn Chairman Jeff Weiner. The US version has already reached about 20% of all primary schools in the States.

Schools can register to access EVERFI’s free platform and get access to The Compassion Project – and many others – here: www.get.everfi.com/uk-compassion-project-access/