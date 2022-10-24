Southampton primary school launches brand new computer suite

A primary school based in the heart of Southampton has opened the doors of a brand new computer and IT suite in a bid to offer a wider range of teaching to its pupils.

Tanners Brook Primary School in Millbrook has welcomed over 30 new desktop computers to enable children to explore, learn and develop IT skills to prepare them for their next steps of education.

The IT suite seats 32 children and has also been used as a teacher training hub.

Tanners Brook Primary School is passionate about its pupils ‘achieving their personal best’ and discovering the subjects they love as early as possible.

The IT suite has encouraged children to find a passion for IT while learning the fundamentals of online computer safety.

Headteacher Ingrid Dowse said she is delighted about the new IT suite and is excited to see pupils and teachers making use of the space.

Ingrid said: “The new suite has provided our pupils with opportunities to build really strong IT skills at a young age and prepare them for the transition into secondary school.

“We want our pupils to achieve their personal best during their time at Tanners Brook and it’s important we provide them with excellent facilities and equipment.

“We’ve certainly seen a lot of excitement from the teachers and pupils about the new suite. The children can’t wait for their next IT lesson.

“We love watching them explore the subjects they’re interested in, discover what they love and pursue their passions.”

Tanners Brook Primary school is committed to continuous improvement and will be opening a new science lab soon.

The Southampton school is part of the HISP Multi Academy Trust which works with schools across the wider Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Southampton and Portsmouth.

To find out more about Tanners Brook School, visit its website https://www.tannersbrookpri.org.uk