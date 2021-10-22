Searching for the School Librarian of the Year

The School Library Association (SLA) is inviting nominations for the School Librarian of the Year Award. Nominations are free of charge and are welcome from anyone working in a school library including those who are not members of the SLA.

For the first time, this year the School Librarian of the Year Award will be split into two categories across both primary and secondary schools; primary, sponsored by Authors Abroad and secondary, funded by the Foyle Foundation. Nominations for school library staff in special schools are also encouraged. The deadline for nominations is 8th November 2021.

In its 17th year, the School Librarian of the Year Award is the SLA’s prestigious honour to recognise the excellent work that is carried out in school libraries every day, and to highlight the outstanding commitment to school library excellence.

The entry and selection processes are designed to be very straightforward. The nomination form requires a short summary of information including any showcase projects, support given for teaching and learning, how the library encourages reading for pleasure and ways in which the library is promoted across the school. All nominations are anonymised, so that each nomination is treated equally by the SLYA panel.

The shortlisted nominees are then visited by at least two members of the panel to help inform the final decision.

Alison Tarrant, chief executive officer of the School Library Association said: “I encourage everyone in primary, secondary and special schools to nominate those working in their school library to ensure they receive the credit they deserve for their exemplary work and determination to reinforce the ever-evolving importance of libraries in schools. The awards also serve to highlight best practice through celebrating outstanding service and support.

“The successful finalists for the School Librarian of the Year are offered many opportunities to raise their profile, bolster career opportunities and further promote the profile of their school and school librarians.”

To nominate someone in your school library please visit https://www.sla.org.uk/awards