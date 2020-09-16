Seamlessly blend school and home learning experiences with classroom.cloud

NetSupport’s new cloud-based classroom management and teaching platform enables teachers and learners to move between in-class and remote schooling – ensuring continuity in any learning environment.

To support schools with the ongoing challenge of providing remote and blended learning (a lasting impact from coronavirus), NetSupport has launched its new, easy-to-use, cloud-based teaching and classroom management platform, classroom.cloud .

Whether in a school classroom, at home, or a hybrid of both, classroom.cloud enables teachers to lead learning in any location with ease, and most importantly, deliver a sense of continuity. This not only helps to minimise disruption for students (which can have a negative impact on learning outcomes) but also supports teachers’ wellbeing by removing the extra stress in having to switch platforms.

Using a simple dashboard, teachers can select the class they wish to teach and are automatically connected to the relevant student devices. Within minutes, teachers can run ‘live’ lessons that are engaging, interactive and will keep students immersed and on target for success. Combined with its classroom management tools, such as screen monitoring and website and application metering, teachers can also manage student behaviour online and ensure they are safe and on task.

As schools prepare for the new academic term, NetSupport is offering schools the chance to try classroom.cloud free for 30 days , to help schools ensure it’s the right fit for them.

Al Kingsley, Managing Director of NetSupport explains:

“During such unsettled times, maintaining continuity and consistency is so important – for both learners and teachers. Having one platform that can seamlessly switch between in-class and remote learning provides that continuity and helps minimise disruption. We have built the platform specifically to help teachers deliver quality learning experiences no matter where they, or their students are. Having developed classroom.cloud with the help of teachers, I am confident it is the easiest online platform teachers will ever use, with tools that capture feedback, monitor and manage online behaviour and ensure students remain engaged.”

Features of classroom.cloud include: