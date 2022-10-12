Science for everyone: British Science Week 2023 funding now open for schools across UK

Schools across the UK are invited to apply for British Science Week 2023 grant funding and celebrate the weird and wonderful world of science. The grant funding supports schools on a tight budget to create and run their own events and activities as part of British Science Week, enabling more children and young people to engage with science and make exciting discoveries about their own potential.

Each year, British Science Week is an opportunity for students and their wider school community to get hands-on with all things science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) and explore the brilliantly broad range of careers and opportunities in the field.

The grant scheme, run by the British Science Association and funded by UK Research and Innovation, aims to inspire and widen access for children who might not otherwise have the opportunity to take part in science or gain exposure to the sector.

Last year saw schools use their grants in a range of exciting ways, from funding workshops and school trips to Kew Gardens to bringing in external speakers from local universities and businesses such as the University of Hull and Yorkshire Water. The grants also provide schools with additional resources to host STEM-themed competitions and projects; last year the grant enabled one group of Year Seven students to design a wellbeing garden for their whole school to enjoy and another school to grow a ‘spaghetti tower’, to help them understand how energy enables growth.

The grant scheme offers a range of levels to help remove barriers for schools in challenging circumstances, including:

Kick Start Grant – a grant of £300 for schools to run an activity during British Science Week

Kick Start Youth Grant – a grant of £150 for students aged 10-19 at school to organise and deliver an activity during British Science Week

Kick Start More Grant – A grant of £700 for schools to host a science event or activity that involves your students and the local community, for example local businesses and employers

Combined Kick Start Grant and Youth Grant – A grant of £450 for schools to run an activity during British Science Week and an additional activity organised and delivered by students aged 10-19.

To apply for the grant, schools are encouraged to submit an application for a project that is cross-curricular and challenges science stereotypes which will help engage students who are otherwise underrepresented in STEM. Schools are also invited to use the theme for British Science Week 2023 ‘Connections’ as inspiration for their events.

To be eligible for a grant, schools must meet at least one of the following criteria:

Over 30 per cent of pupils eligible for pupil premium, early years pupil premium or equivalent.

Over 30 per cent of pupils who are from minority ethnic backgrounds.

Be a small school based in a remote and rural location.

The British Science Association is also offering Community Grants of £500 and £1000 to help local community groups run their own projects and activities, in an effort to inspire and expand the number of people who enjoy and take part in science.

The British Science Week 2023 Community Grants and Kick Start Grants are now open for applications. The deadline for submission is midnight 7 November 2022. For full details on eligibility and how to apply, please visit the Kick Start Grants guidelines and 2023 Community Grants guidelines.

Applications will need to be submitted via the British Science Association online forms. Please visit the British Science Week Grants pages to apply.