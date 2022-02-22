Schools and Academies Show returns to London for first time in 2 years

The UK’s largest education policy event returns to London to deliver an unforgettable face-to-face experience for leaders across the education sector, for the first time in 2 years.

After the success of the first in-person show in 2 years in Birmingham, the show will now be back at the ExCeL exhibition centre in London on Wednesday the 27th April 2022 and you can attend for free.

The Schools & Academies Show is a staple in the education calendar and over a decade has now become the go-to event for education leaders to source solutions for their schools, meet innovative suppliers, network with like-minded peers and hear from the most influential policy makers and decision makers in education.

The Schools and Academies Show unites the biggest names across the UK’s education sector to share insights, advice and solutions. In attending, education professionals mention that it is a fantastic opportunity to discover ways to tackle the day to day challenges that arise across the sector.

All educational professionals are able to get a free ticket, giving access to 30+ hours of CPD accredited content, spanning across 9 themed theatres. Visitors will also have 8 hours of per to peer networking and access to meet with over 140 leading education suppliers showcasing revolutionary products & services for the sector.

This year, the Schools and Academies Show is proudly supported by the Department of Education and the Education & Skills Funding Agency and is set to attract over 3000 senior education leaders for networking opportunities all under one roof.

Throughout the day the most talented voices in the education sector will be sharing their knowledge, expertise and guidance on how schools, academies and MATs can better adapt to the changing landscape.

There are already a great selection of speakers confirmed to be speaking at the show including:

DOMINIC HERRINGTON, National Schools Commissioner, Department for Education

AMANDA SPIELMAN, HMCI – Children’s Services and Skills, Ofsted

SOFIA COSTA, EdTech Policy Advisor, Department for Education

TIM BOWEN, National President, NAHT

STEPHEN MORALES, Chief Executive, Institute of School Business Leadership (ISBL)

RACHEL SYLVESTER, Political Editor, The Times, Chair – The Times Education Commission

SERDAR FERIT, Co-Founder & CEO, Lyfta

ANDY MCHUGH, Teacher and Editor, HWRK Magazine

HANNAH STOLTON, CEO, Governors for Schools

SHARON WARMINGTON, Founder, National Black Governors Network and National Association of School and College Clerks

TOM GOLDMAN, Deputy Director, Funding Policy Unit, Department for Education

Plus many more

Each speaker, dedicated to their respected craft across the education sector will lead in either a keynote session, live debate or discussion, or tailored workshops, ensuring visitors feel empowered, inspired and ready to implement key techniques, guidance and resources at the forefront of their institution.

New for 2022, the show have also launched Schools & Academies Show Extra, an additional virtual day on their platform, ConnectEd, on Thursday the 28th April. This extra virtual day is exclusive all show registrants and will provide visitors & exhibitors with the chance to take part in virtual 1-2-1 meetings the day after the in-person show. Schools & Academies Show Extra will also include limited on-demand content that does not get covered at the face-to-face event.

Registration for The Schools & Academies Show is completely free for those working in schools, multi-academy trusts, charities, and local and central government.

Register for free here: https://hubs.la/Q014t7Pk0

By registering early, you’ll be the first to receive the latest insights, initiatives and guidance on the changes shaping the ever-evolving education sector.