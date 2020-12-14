Royal Shakespeare Company presents Michael Morpurgo’s “Tales from Shakespeare”

As young people and teachers continue to adapt to new ways of teaching and learning as a result of Covid-19, the RSC will join forces with celebrated author Michael Morpurgo, to present a new series of weekly online Tales from Shakespeare running for five weeks from 8 January 2021.

The series will launch on Wednesday 6 January 2021, the day of Twelfth Night itself, with a celebratory reading by Michael Morpurgo, who will share his contemporary retelling of Shakespeare’s funny and touching tale of the same name alongside performed scenes from the play.

With additional titles including Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth, The Winter’s Tale, The Tempest and A Midsummer Night’s Dream, these performances are suitable for young people from Key Stages 1-4 and feature Michael Morpurgo himself as well as performances by the RSC’s current Acting Company.

Tales from Shakespeare will be streamed as live free into UK schools at 11am each Friday for a five-week period starting from Friday 8 January 2021. The recordings will then be available on demand for a three-month period for all schools who register.

Each event will then be available from 11am the following Monday for families to watch online on demand for seven days at a cost of £5 per family.

For more information, visit https://www.rsc.org.uk/education/schools-broadcasts/