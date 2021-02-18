Rosehill Furnishings

Rosehill are proud to have a long-standing history within the furniture industry. It’s their unique history and knowledge of the market which sets them apart from the rest. They’re committed to quality, and their standards have continued to excel over the last 30 years.

The expert team at Rosehill understand the education sector and can tailor your order to suit your exact requirements. With over three decades experience in the industry, you can feel at ease knowing that you’re in safe hands. They take pride in the quality products they supply which are built to last, while also being great value for money.

Their products and designs are inspired by innovation using only the best quality materials and trends. Rosehill have experience working with schools and academies who require durable and comfortable seating for their pupils and staff. Rosehill specialise in seating for classrooms, labs, staff rooms and cafeteria or breakout spaces.

Product Highlights

• The Rosehill range of school chairs can be supplied in all age groups from nursery children up to the full adult size.

• Many of the Rosehill classroom chairs have guarantees from 10-20 years and are ergonomically designed for postural support.

• The products come in a huge range of colours and finishes to fit in with your existing décor or school colours.

• Classroom tables either spiral stacking or nesting for flexibility.

• Folding Exam desks on storage trolleys so they can be easily moved and put away when not in use.

• Easy chairs, side chairs and coffee tables, which are designed to enhance your waiting area or staff room

• Children’s anti-microbial poly chairs (in all age group sizes)

• Complimentary office furniture for staff areas and receptions

Their furniture is available in a variety of styles and is designed and manufactured to help you provide a safe and comfortable seating option for your staff, students and visitors. Their range is high quality and built to offer great comfort, and durability for furniture that lasts.

Browse their wide range of furniture online at www.rosehill.co.uk, or call 0161 485 1717 to request a brochure or discuss your requirements with their helpful sales team.

Customer Feedback

“Excellent customer service from start to finish, delivery on time as chosen, good delivery company and good packaging. Very pleased with the chairs ordered and the condition they arrived in.”

“The service from everyone at Rosehill has been excellent. From our initial enquiry, through the process of choosing the best chairs for our use, helping to meet our particular requirements, and the delivery on schedule that went exactly to plan.”

“We ordered folding tables and stacking chairs for a seminar room. The Rosehill staff went out of their way to give good advice and make sure all was delivered in time for a planned event even at very short notice.” “Excellent experience ordering from Rosehill. The staff took the time to understand our requirements and come up with an affordable solution.” “The chairs are being admired greatly and we look forward to using them for many years to come.”

Rosehill Furnishings, Oak Green House, Stanley Green Business Park, Cheadle, Cheshire, SK8 6QL

0161 485 1717

sales@rosehill.co.uk