Rocksteady’s award-winning music education is a big hit with primary schools

Fifteen years ago, visionary music teacher and Rocksteady Founder Mark Robinson discovered that teaching music in a band setting, using child-led practices, not only speeds up the rate of musical progression, but can deliver a life-changing impact on children’s’ wellbeing, confidence, and learning.

Today, thousands of primary schools love and trust Rocksteady Music School’s weekly in-school peripatetic rock and pop band lessons, where pupils learn to play either drums, keyboard, vocals, electric guitar, or bass. The UK’s leading rock school has now been awarded schools ‘Wellbeing Resource of the Year’ at the Education Today Awards 2022, as voted for by teachers across the country who recognised the value of Rocksteady’s progressive and inclusive music education for their pupils. Tens of thousands of 4-11 year olds learn to play music through this unique child-led pedagogy, which makes learning music fun and accessible.

Children work through a curriculum of up to 300 skills, including instrument and performance techniques. Lessons are designed to build on each child’s individual learning and motivational style. Proprietary education technology is used to register pupils’ progress through the Rocksteady curriculum within their regular band lessons and performances, while they learn at their own pace in a supportive environment.

Band lessons help children’s progress at school

Playing in a band with their peers also helps children’s progress back in the classroom through improved, confidence, teamwork, co-ordination, concentration, listening skills and overall wellbeing. Adam Khan Headteacher at Helsby Hillside Primary school confirms this: “Our children love their Rocksteady lessons. They really feed off the teamwork and the kind and supportive tuition. It is fabulous to see them perform at the end of each term. We have found that the confidence built as musicians translates to confidence throughout the curriculum.”

In a survey 100% of headteachers said that Rocksteady lessons have a significant positive impact on their pupils and over 90% of parents observed that Rocksteady lessons improves their child’s wellbeing.

It’s hassle free for schools!

Like most other peripatetic teaching, band lessons take place during the school day. Rocksteady band leaders bring all the equipment to school, so there’s no need to buy or store instruments. What’s more, the team look after all the administration.

To find out more visit: rocksteadymusicschools.com/schools or call 0330 113 0401