Retractable seating systems on solid hard wood floors

Retractable seating offers schools and universities more flexible use of their halls and significantly increases opportunities for lettings and generation of income. The benefits of installing a retractable seating system are numerous: schools are able to stage their own performing arts productions in a more professional way with the audience having a better view that sitting on chairs “on the flat”; retractable seating can transform a sports hall into a lecture theatre or more flexible teaching space, both for school/university use and as a hire facility. The potential to generate income by letting the space to outside organisations for arts, sports and other events is usually a lucrative prospect and schools and universities usually see a quick return on investment.

The choice of flooring is very important so as to ensure that the surface will not be damaged, and the floor is sufficiently loadbearing. Junckers floors have been proven over several decades to be very suitable for this type of use and we use our extensive experience to give the client valuable and well-placed advice on how to partner the floor system with their choice of retractable seating.

There are two main types of retractable seating system – fixed and mobile. Fixed systems are attached to the wall and extended out from the wall when needed. The seating is folded back against the wall when not in use. Fully mobile systems may be stored in a separate area, if full and unrestricted use of the hall is needed. With a Junckers flooring system, the “sprung” quality of the sports, dance or performance floor will remain intact. Junckers has extensive technical expertise in this area and, although the sprung batten system may need to be strengthened, it is

possible to do this and to leave the sprung quality of the floor unaffected.

The surface of a Junckers sealed hardwood floor is very resistant to the type of wear and tear which may occur with retractable seating systems. Seating wheels will not mark or indent the Junckers floor whereas vinyl and other synthetic floors are often impossible to use because the wheels cause permanent “tracking” marks and scuffs. At Junckers, we will assess the loads the seating unit will impose on the floor and from this we can offer a suitable design for the complete hardwood floor system – and we will guarantee the results.

