Regency offers exclusive cover for international school teachers

Regency Employee Benefits have announced the expansion of their products to offer exclusive health insurance, tailor made for international school teachers.

By providing health insurance products specifically made for the international school community, Regency can ensure that these expat teachers can gain access to all of the support, service and cover that other expats in over 120 countries are currently receiving from an safe, secure and established provider.

In addition to the renowned health insurance product, teachers can take advantage of the array of additional benefits that Regency offers to its members, such as fitness, nutrition, psychology, covid cover and the LIVELIFE Direct Card, in partnership with VISA.

Furthermore, as Regency understands the needs of international schools and their teachers, they have released a number of exclusive benefits developed specifically for this product. These include helping teachers acquire knowledge, information and skills for career progression, supporting teachers with expert advice relating to difficult students, guidance to navigate cross-cultural communications and will even ensure that their pets are cared for in the instant of delayed returns home.

Director of Regency Employee Benefits, Nuk Foster said “Our main aim is to become the best option for international schools and have built an infrastructure around teacher requirements that have enabled us to work towards this”.

Regency Employee Benefits is part of global insurance giant, Regency Assurance, a fully regulated insurance company specialising in providing comprehensive international health and life insurance plans for globally mobile individuals and local nationals in more than 120 countries. Their aim is to help customers to understand and manage everyday risks and to help them to protect themselves, their employees, loved ones and families, accordingly.

