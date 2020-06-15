Regency Design launches automatic hand sanitiser dispensers to help schools return to normal

Regency Design, the award-winning design and manufacturing business, has launched a bespoke series of automatic hand sanitiser dispensing stations to help prevent cross contamination challenges as schools get set to re-open.

Regency Design’s dispensers use sensory technology to disperse 1.5ml of sanitiser per hand detected, reducing cost and wastage. More importantly, it eliminates the need to touch the dispenser.

The units are manufactured from Mild Steel, which makes them lightweight, yet robust and sturdy, and can be customised with simple instructions and easily branded with the school name and logo.

Within the range are large and small floor standing units as well as small countertop units, providing convenience to all parts of a school, including classrooms, offices and playgrounds. The large and small floor standing units make the dispensers suitable for both primary and secondary schools, ensuring that children of all heights can reach the units easily.

Zak Manhire, Chief Commercial Officer at Regency Design, says he is pleased the company can use the skills they have at their disposal to help schools get back up and running and keep children as safe as possible: “We are lucky to be in a position where we can help schools re-open to provide essential education to children in a hygienic environment.

“The school system will have changed when students return to their classrooms and our goal is to make the transition back as safe, stress free and smooth as possible” he says.

The sanitiser units are Regency Design’s latest product in a range that is being used to help fight hygiene and cross contamination issues. Other products include PPE Category 1 Face Visors and compostable floor distancing graphics.