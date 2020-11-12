Pupils from Oldham school unite with community for Remembrance Day

Children from Oldham-based Roundthorn Primary Academy and the wider community have supported local florist Eden in their shop window efforts to support The Royal British Legion in time for this year’s Remembrance Day celebrations.

Pupils who attend the school’s lunchtime wellbeing club, an initiative set up by Pastoral Lead Miss Mallalieu, have contributed colourful drawn poppies for the shop’s display window to help spread the important message of Remembrance day whilst the shop remains closed amidst the coronavirus second lockdown.

The school’s wellbeing club is set up to children of all ages and in an effort to get children talking to one another and to promote mental wellbeing, activities ran is the session range from yoga, cognitive learning sessions to reading and writing.

Eden is a florist local to the school based in the village of Uppermill, established by business partners Vicky Newby and Jodie Bhondoo , and is continuing to operation by providing customers with deliveries in response to the last restrictions announced by the Government.

Miss Mallalieu commented: “Teaching the children about British history and Remembrance Day is really important so we thought this was the perfect way for the children to still embrace this yearly event despite the restrictions in place because of the pandemic.

“Not only this, but we also think it is really important to stay connected with the community during these challenging times, so having this display up means we can remain present to everyone without necessarily being able to meet and see people as we usually would.”

Vicky from Eden commented: “We aim to support The British Legion every year and although we can’t welcome customers into store, we still thought it was essential to promote Remembrance Day like any other year.

“We are really pleased the children have got involved and their contribution has put a smile on our faces, and we hope it will do the same to those who walk through the village.”