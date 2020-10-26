Pupils encourage kindness in the community

Primary school pupils at The Glasgow Academy’s Milngavie campus are inspiring hope and kindness within their community, as a new round of Covid-19 restrictions are announced.

The ‘Little Notes of Kindness’ campaign has been launched by the Prep 4 class to keep spirits up ahead of what is set to be a challenging and difficult winter.

Pupils will write to elderly residents at Abbotsford House who have been forced to shield during the ongoing pandemic, as well as those in the Milngavie Friendship Circle – a local group who would normally meet once a week in Milngavie town hall.

The children are also calling for all Scots to support the campaign by distributing their own little notes of kindness throughout their local community.

Jean McMorran, Head Teacher at The Glasgow Academy’s Milngavie campus, said: “This has been an incredibly tough year for everyone and we have been working hard to return to some resemblance of normality.

“In times of hardship, we must look after each other and should do all we can to support the most vulnerable within our communities. This is an important message which we teach our pupils.

“Just a few kind words can bring so much joy to a person’s day, and if we can inspire even just one smile then the campaign has been a success.

“The children have been wonderful during the initial nationwide lockdown and quickly adapted to home-learning with a positive attitude. Hopefully their sense of optimism and cheerful nature can be spread with some little notes of kindness.”

To support the campaign, simply send a letter to a chosen person or group with words that will help instil positivity or contact The Glasgow Academy’s Milngavie campus for more information.